South Africa: President Thanks South Africans for Successfully Hosting G20

President Cyril Ramaphosa has hailed South Africans for their unity, warmth and commitment after the country successfully hosted the G20 Leaders' Summit and more than 130 meetings throughout the year.

It was the first time the gathering took place on African soil.

Addressing the nation on Sunday, President Ramaphosa expressed profound gratitude to the public for supporting South Africa's G20 Presidency and helping the country showcase the spirit of ubuntu to world leaders.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

"Allow me to express my profound gratitude to you all, as my fellow compatriots, for ensuring and enabling our beloved country to host a series of successful G20 meetings throughout the year. For showing up for your country. For standing by your country...you remain proudly South African. And once again as your President, I say thank you," he said.

President Ramaphosa said global delegates were deeply moved by South Africa's hospitality, sharing glowing impressions from various officials.

One wrote, "Your people are extraordinary," while another noted, "I've attended summits on six continents. I've never experienced warmth like this".

A Japanese delegate praised ordinary workers, saying: "Your security guards smile while being vigilant. Your drivers share stories while navigating... everyone treats us like welcomed family."

Others highlighted ubuntu, with one delegate remarking: "In other countries, hospitality is a transaction. Here, it feels like a tradition."

International leaders echoed these sentiments. India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi thanked "the wonderful people of South Africa," while IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva praised the country's incredible hospitality. Germany's Chancellor Friedrich Merz also commended South Africa's "ambitious presidency in these turbulent times".

President Ramaphosa emphasised that the G20 Social Summit, attended by more than 5000 participants, demonstrated how civil society remains central to South Africa's vision of a "People's G20".

He thanked the security services for ensuring all events took place without incident, mayors and municipal workers for preparing host cities, and ordinary South Africans who opened their cities, towns and businesses to delegates.

The President called for the spirit of collective action shown during the G20 to continue beyond the summit.

"These cities showed what can be done when a concerted and coordinated effort is made to fix potholes and street lights, to clean up our streets and maintain our infrastructure. This must continue past the G20 and must be expanded to areas of our towns and cities that have been neglected," President Ramaphosa said.

The President thanked the Deputy President, Ministers and Deputy Ministers, G20 Sherpas and government officials who guided the deliberations with wisdom and purpose.

"Most importantly, I wish to thank each and every South African... for showing the world the strength of our values, the generosity of our people and the power of what we can achieve when we work together," the President said.

Reflecting on the discussions, the President said South Africa used its presidency to put Africa's development and global inequality at the centre of the G20 agenda.

Leaders agreed on mechanisms for debt relief, increased climate financing and support for countries vulnerable to climate disasters, as well as commitments ensuring that nations rich in critical minerals benefit from their own resources.

"While some sought to create division and polarisation between nations, we used our G20 Presidency to reinforce our shared humanity. We fostered collaboration and goodwill. We affirmed that our shared goals outweigh our differences.

"The Leaders' Declaration adopted at the summit is a clear demonstration that the spirit of multilateral cooperation is alive and strong. The adopted declaration reinforces the importance of the G20 as the premier forum for international economic cooperation, and its continued relevance in the face of a rapidly changing global environment," the President said.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines South Africa Governance Business By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

He said progress made in the domestic economy, including falling unemployment, improved public finances and a recent credit rating upgrade, reflects the green shoots of an emerging economic recovery.

"We are also working together to confront some of our greatest social challenges, such as crime and the violence perpetrated by men against women.

"Just over a week ago, we classified gender-based violence and femicide as a national disaster. This classification should provide us with a broader range of measures to intensify our shared effort to end this pandemic," the President said.

President Ramaphosa concluded by urging the nation to work with greater focus and determination to address the many challenges the country is facing and make South Africa a peaceful, prosperous and great nation. - SAnews.gov.za