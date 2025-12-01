South Africa: U.S.' G20 Non-Participation Based On Baseless, False Allegations

President Cyril Ramaphosa says it is regrettable that the United States of America, which is a founding member of the G20 and which takes over the Presidency of the G20 from South Africa in 2026, chose not to participate in the G20 Leaders' Summit and the final meetings leading up to it.

"It is even more unfortunate that the reasons the US gave for its non-participation were based on baseless and false allegations that South Africa is perpetrating genocide against Afrikaners and the confiscation of land from white people.

"This is blatant misinformation about our country," the President said.

Addressing the nation on Sunday evening at the conclusion of South Africa's G20 Presidency, President Ramaphosa said the US administration's absence from the summit had been justified on false grounds.

He said all G20 members attended all the G20 related meetings throughout the year except for one member country.

Despite the challenges and misunderstandings that have arisen, South Africa remains a firm and unwavering friend of the American people. "We offer the people of the United States nothing but goodwill and friendship," the President said.

He reminded the nation of the deep historical ties between the two countries, including the US' solidarity during the anti-apartheid struggle and the influence of the US Bill of Rights on South Africa's democratic Constitution.

"We have common interests, common values and a shared wish to advance the prosperity and well-being of the people of both our countries," the President added.

He noted that while the US administration had withdrawn from the Summit, American delegations had participated in several G20-related activities throughout the year, including the Business 20 Summit and the G20 Social Summit.

"We were most pleased that many organisations, businesses and individuals from the United States participated in large numbers in G20-related activities. South Africa valued their constructive and enthusiastic participation," he said.

President Ramaphosa expressed concern about the harmful effects of disinformation campaigns aimed at undermining South Africa's international standing.

"These people who are spreading disinformation are endangering and undermining South Africa's national interests, destroying South African jobs and weakening our country's relations with one of our most important partners," he said.

He invited those responsible for fuelling division to participate in the newly established National Dialogue process and engage constructively.

"We must remind these people that South Africa is a constitutional democracy, with a Bill of Rights that guarantees equality under the law. South African problems must be solved by South Africans themselves.

"We must never allow others to try to redefine our country and cause divisions among us or dictate who we are as a nation," he said.

Reaffirming South Africa's sovereignty and standing within the G20, the President said attempts to exclude the country had no basis.

This after US President Donald Trump said South Africa would not be invited to the 2026 G20 Summit in the US.

"We must make it clear that South Africa is one of the founding members of the G20 and South Africa is therefore a member of the G20 in its own name and right. We will continue to participate as a full, active and constructive member of the G20," he said.

South Africa, said President Ramaphosa, will continue to engage the United States government with respect and with dignity as equal sovereign countries, guided by dialogue, partnership and its commitment to multilateral cooperation. - SAnews.gov.za