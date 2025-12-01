Guinea Bissau: Gunmen Storm Party Headquarters As Military Cements Power in Guinea-Bissau

Two of Guinea-Bissau's main political parties saw their headquarters attacked by armed men on Saturday as the military continues to establish its grip on power following a coup earlier this week. Party officials say they fear an attempt to plant weapons in preparation for bringing false charges against them.

Gunmen on Saturday morning raided the headquarters of the African Party for the Independence of Guinea and Cape Verde (PAIGC), a former liberation movement and Guinea-Bissau's oldest political party, near the presidential palace where soldiers have set up camp since seizing power on 26 November.

Elsewhere in the capital Bissau, the offices of the opposition Social Renewal Party (PRS) were attacked, reportedly with tear gas.

The campaign headquarters of Fernando Dias, the independent candidate thought to have defeated incumbent Umaro Sissoco Embalo in last weekend's presidential election, were also targeted.

Soldiers remained stationed around PAIGC's offices on Saturday afternoon, RFI's correspondent reported.

Saying members were "under pressure", spokesperson Muniro Conte told RFI that the party leaders feared the raid was part of a plot to plant weapons that could later be used to accuse them of arms trafficking.

"This act constitutes a clear and intolerable violation of the fundamental principles of the rule of law," the party said in a statement, calling for those responsible to be prosecuted.

Protesters detained

Since seizing control, the military has installed a general, Horta N'ta Na Man, as interim president and Ilidio Te Vieira - formerly minister of finance - as prime minister. The junta says it will remain in power for one year while preparing for a return to "normalcy".

A dozen people who tried to protest in Bissau were arrested on Saturday, according to the head of Guinea-Bissau's Human Rights League, Bubacar Ture, who said there was no information on their whereabouts.

The PAIGC's Domingos Simoes Pereira, a former prime minister and leading opposition figure, was detained in the wake of the coup and is reportedly being held at the Interior Ministry.

Dias - who received the backing of the PAIGC after the party was barred from fielding its own candidates for supposedly missing a deadline to file paperwork - remains in hiding. Embalo has fled to neighbouring Senegal.

Ecowas mission postponed

The takeover, which came before the official results of the 23 November presidential and parliamentary elections could be announced, drew condemnation from the United Nations, African Union and regional bloc Ecowas.

A high-level Ecowas mission, comprising the presidents of Senegal, Cape Verde, Sierra Leone and Togo, had been due to arrive in Guinea-Bissau on Saturday but has postponed the visit until Monday.

Former Nigerian president Goodluck Jonathan, who had been in Guinea-Bissau as part of a regional election observer mission, accused Embalo of staging a "ceremonial coup" to avoid being confirmed the loser of last week's vote.

Speaking to reporters on Saturday, he questioned how Embalo was able to address the media despite the takeover. "Who is fooling who?" he asked. "What happened in Guinea-Bissau is quite disturbing to me, who believes in democracy."