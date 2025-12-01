Nigeria: Terrorism Took Root On Your Watch - Presidency to Obasanjo

30 November 2025
Vanguard (Lagos)
By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

-- Says call for foreign help to tackle insecurity is not statesmanship

ABUJA -- The Presidency has told former President Olusegun Obasanjo that he is not in the right position to criticise President Bola Tinubu over the worsening security situation in the country, alleging that terrorism took root under Obasanjo's administration.

The Presidency also lampooned Chief Obasanjo over his comment that President Tinubu should seek foreign help if he is unable to address the nation's security challenges, saying that calling for Nigeria to subcontract its internal security to foreign governments is not an act of statesmanship.

These comments were contained in a post by the Special Adviser to the President on Media and Public Communication, Mr Sunday Dare, on his verified X account, @SundayDare.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

Taking a swipe at Chief Obasanjo, the Presidency said that before the former President recommends surrendering the country's sovereignty to foreign powers, he should reflect on what he allegedly failed to do when terrorists first began organising under his watch.

In the post titled "Between Tinubu's capability and the ignobility of pseudo statesmanship," the Presidency wrote:

"This administration will not be distracted by selective amnesia wrapped in elder-statesmanship, nor will it allow those who midwifed Nigeria's early security failures to rewrite history."

Dare continued:"Recent comments by a former President and a few habitual presidential aspirants attempting to paint the Tinubu administration as 'unable to protect Nigerians' are not merely hypocritical but ignoble. They ignore the hard truth: Nigeria is facing terrorists -- all of them -- by every definition, be they international, regional or local.

"Yet the very individuals who looked away when these threats first sprouted now want to sit in judgment. Nigerians know better.

"The suggestion that Nigeria should effectively subcontract its internal security to foreign governments is not statesmanship; it is capitulation. Before recommending surrender, the former President should reflect on what he failed to do when these terrorists first began organising under his watch."

The Presidency said it is an established fact that the country is under attack by terrorists and that no euphemism can soften the reality.

It stated:"The people killing Nigerians, raiding villages, kidnapping innocents, blowing up infrastructure and challenging state authority are terrorists -- whether they fly a foreign flag or none at all. Nigeria today confronts a multilayered terrorist ecosystem that includes: Internationally designated terror organisations;ISIS-linked and al-Qaeda-linked franchises across the Sahel; Local violent extremist groups masquerading as bandits;Cross-border terrorist cells exploiting porous frontiers;Ideological insurgents and criminal-terror hybrids operating in ungoverned spaces.

"These actors collaborate. They share money, ideology, weapons, intelligence and logistics. Their goal is the same: to break the Nigerian state and subjugate its people. Let's call them what they all are: terrorists."

Alleging that terrorism took root during Chief Obasanjo's administration because it was not halted early, the Presidency added: "It is historical fact that the ideological foundations and early cells of Boko Haram were incubated during Obasanjo's civilian presidency. While they recruited, indoctrinated, built camps and flaunted authority, the state failed to act decisively.

"What began as a preventable extremist sect transformed into:

  • a violent insurgency;
  • a cross-border terrorist franchise;
  • a regional menace aligned with global jihadist movements.

"For the leader under whom the first seeds of terrorism were allowed to sprout, attempting to lecture a sitting President who is confronting the consequences is the height of irony."

Read the original article on Vanguard.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 Vanguard. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.