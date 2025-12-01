Nigeria: P-Square Fraud Trial - EFCC Disowns Peter's $800k Claim Against Jude, Paul

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, has told a Lagos High Court sitting in Ikeja that it has no evidence to support the allegation that Jude and Paul Okoye of P-Square fraudulently withdrew $800,000, contrary to claims made by their brother, Peter Okoye.

Peter had in 2024 petitioned the EFCC accusing Jude and his twin brother Paul of diverting the P-Square group funds, operating 47 undeclared bank accounts and manipulating the share structure of Northside Entertainment Ltd, a company jointly owned by them

The EFCC subsequently filed charges against Jude over alleged financial misconduct in the management of the P-Square brand.

During resumed cross-examination, EFCC counsel, M.K. Bashir, told Justice Rahman Oshodi that the commission could not present evidence for the alleged withdrawal.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

When asked by the judge to substantiate Peter's claim, Bashir said, "We do not have it. It is his evidence. Let him prove it. I can't give what I don't have."

Peter had testified on May 23, 2025, that he obtained new evidence showing how Jude and Paul allegedly withdrew and shared more than $800,000 between March 2023 and October 2024.

But when defence counsel, Clement Onwuenwunor, SAN, confronted him with inconsistencies, he shifted his position, stating that the alleged withdrawal actually occurred between 2013 and 2014.

The defence further challenged Peter's assertion that Jude operated 47 bank accounts.

Peter insisted the EFCC held the evidence, but Bashir denied the claim, saying: "I do not have 47 bank accounts. It is one of the witness's claims, but I do not have such a copy."

Onwuenwunor asked the court to order Peter and the EFCC to produce the alleged 47 accounts.

Justice Oshodi however rejected the request and ruled that the defence must apply formally since the documents were neither before the court nor part of the admitted evidence.

The defence also confronted Peter over his claim that Jude owned 80 per cent of Northside Entertainment.

Although Peter maintained he had proof, the defence tendered CAC records contradicting his assertion.

Peter was further questioned on his claim that he was unaware of the existence of Northside Music and that Jude signed artist Cynthia Morgan without his knowledge.

He said he only discovered the company in 2024 when Cynthia Morgan sent him her contract on Northside Entertainment letterhead, adding that while the contract was signed with Northside Music, her albums were credited to Northside Inc.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Nigeria Legal Affairs Entertainment By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Justice Oshodi adjourned the matter to December 12, 2025, for continuation of the trial.