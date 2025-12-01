Nigeria: Security, Welfare of Nigerians My Priorities - Tinubu

President Bola Tinubu says the security and welfare of every Nigerian remain the sacred priorities of his government.

Tinubu stated this on Sunday in Lokoja, at the 10th Memorial Anniversary Celebration of the former governor of Kogi, Late Prince Abubakar Audu.

Tinubu, who was represented by the Minister of Information and National Orientation, Alhaji Mohammed Idris, said the administration had taken various steps to deliver on the priorities.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

The President said the recent declaration of a state of emergency on national security underscored the gravity with which his government viewed the challenge.

"It is not a mere proclamation. It is a declaration of war against all forms of insecurity.

"As part of this, we have immediately begun the process of expanding the capacity of our armed forces and security agencies in numbers, in advanced weaponry and intelligence capabilities," he said.

The President reiterated that the mischaracterisation of Nigeria as a religiously intolerant nation is a gross distortion of reality.

"We are actively presenting the true picture of Nigeria to the world.

"A nation where people of different faiths live, walk and pray side by side in peace.

"We will not relent until the world sees us for who we truly are," Tinubu said.

Tinubu said that his administration intensified efforts to modernise the livestock sector, empower youths, and expand infrastructure to deliver the dividends of democracy and boost the economy.

"We are moving beyond old age practices that have too often led to conflict. We are launching a comprehensive initiative to modernise the livestock industry.

"The initiative includes the creation of large-scale management schemes, improved animal husbandry of the livestock value chain into our national economy," he said.

He said the initiatives were designed to create prosperity, jobs, ensure food security and foster lasting peace.

"Through our social investment programs, we are placing the Nigerian people at the centre of our governance..

"We are scaling up interventions to provide direct support to the most vulnerable, funding and nurturing our small and medium enterprises, and our youth with the skills to compete and thrive in the global economy.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Nigeria Governance Legal Affairs By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"We are undertaking an unprecedented expansion of our national infrastructure, from modernising our roads and rail networks to enhancing our power infrastructure," Tinubu said.

Speaking on the main event, the President said, Audu's name is irrevocably woven into the very fabric of the nation's democratic journey.

According to him, Audu carved out a vision for Kogi and helped lay the foundation for Nigeria's enduring journey to democracy.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the high point of the event was a book presentation titled, "Prince Abubakar Audu: A Legacy of Visionary Leadership", put together by Dan Okolo and reviewed by Mr Adetokunbo Kayode.

Also, the Board of Trustees of the Prince Abubakar Audu Leadership Foundation was inaugurated, with fundraising to support the Foundation's take-off.

Vanguard News