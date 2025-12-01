Nigeria: Guinea-Bissau - Jonathan Briefs Tinubu, Insists On Declaration of Election Results

30 November 2025
Premium Times (Abuja)

He said the tallying of votes in Guinea-Bissau had been concluded and stressed that the winner of the election must be formally announced.

Former President Goodluck Jonathan on Saturday briefed President Bola Tinubu on Guinea-Bissau's political crisis following its disputed presidential election and subsequent military takeover.

Mr Jonathan, who led the ECOWAS Observation Mission, said it was customary to update Nigeria's leader on regional developments ahead of an expected meeting of ECOWAS Heads of State.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

"In ECOWAS, when you return from such assignments, you brief your president so leaders get first-hand information," Mr Jonathan told State House correspondents after the meeting.

He said the tallying of votes in Guinea-Bissau had been concluded and stressed that the winner of the election must be formally announced.

Mr Jonathan stressed the urgent need for the regional bloc to prioritise dialogue with the military authorities to prevent instability and avoid the use of force.

"We're not pushing out the military by force. People will die. ECOWAS should engage them. They know the right thing to do," he said.

He called for the immediate release of the detained opposition candidate, Fernando Diaz, saying he committed no offence and never proclaimed himself the winner.

"There was no reason to arrest him. He didn't announce himself president. They should free him and announce the result," Mr Jonathan said.

Mr Jonathan urged that the declared winner should be inaugurated if the military authorities agree, stating that Africa must move past frequent political crises.

"We are tired of negative stories. What happened was not a palace coup. It wasn't even close. I described it as a ceremonial coup," he added.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Mr Jonathan had returned to Nigeria from Guinea-Bissau on Thursday evening after being briefly trapped by the incident.

Guinea-Bissau, with a population of about 2.2 million, has experienced recurrent coups and attempted coups since gaining independence from Portugal more than 50 years ago.

Read the original article on Premium Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 Premium Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.