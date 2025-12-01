Nigeria: Practical Nigerian Content Push Unlocks Bigger Oil, Gas Opportunities

Nigeria is strengthening indigenous participation in the oil and gas industry through deliberate policies that blend business growth with capacity development, resulting in numerous new projects benefiting local companies and communities. This momentum is driven largely by the implementation of the Nigerian Oil and Gas Industry Content Development (NOGICD) Act of 2010.

A major showcase of these gains is the Practical Nigerian Content (PNC) Forum, an annual convergence of key stakeholders across the oil and gas value chain. The forum serves as a platform for policy, investment, and collaboration, dedicated to deepening the implementation of Nigerian Content.

LEADERSHIP reports that the forum has, over the years, evolved into a strategic arena for reviewing Nigerian Content performance, strengthening compliance, and expanding opportunities for indigenous firms. It supports the goals of the NOGICD Act, which seeks to increase local participation, promote job creation, enhance technology transfer, and stimulate sustainable industry growth.

The 14th Practical Nigerian Content (PNC) Forum, scheduled for Bayelsa State in 2025, is organised in partnership with the Nigerian Content Development and Monitoring Board (NCDMB). The event remains the flagship platform for celebrating milestones, exploring new strategies for advancing Nigerian Content, and connecting businesses to emerging opportunities in the sector.

At the core of Practical Nigerian Content is the mandate for oil and gas companies to prioritise Nigerian human resources, materials, and services in their operations, as long as quality and safety standards are met. This requirement, backed by the NOGICD Act, has opened access for indigenous companies to participate in major projects previously dominated by foreign firms.

The policy further compels companies to demonstrate measurable value addition to the Nigerian economy, ensuring that investments, services, and expenditures within the industry retain significant economic benefits in-country. A critical component is capacity building, where companies are expected to train and develop their workforce to advance local competencies. The Act also promotes technology transfer from multinational operators to Nigerian firms, enabling local companies to undertake more complex and high-value activities.

To consolidate these gains, the NCDMB has unveiled a major Human Capital Development (HCD) Programme aimed at training over 10,000 young Nigerian graduates and technicians. The initiative focuses on the top 10 high-demand skills needed in the industry, ensuring a pipeline of competent local professionals ready to take up roles in ongoing and upcoming projects.

The NCDMB Oil and Gas Field Readiness Training Programme is designed to equip beneficiaries with practical, industry-required skills. Speaking on the initiative, the NCDMB Executive Secretary, Engr. Felix Omatsola Ogbe stated that the programme was developed to close the skill gaps identified during the review of expatriate quota applications submitted by industry operators.

The high-demand fields were identified through engagements with key industry groups, including the Petroleum Technology Association of Nigeria (PETAN), the Oil Producers Trade Section (OPTS), and the Petroleum Contractors Trade Section (PCTS). The Board also leveraged insights from significant project portfolios and previous skill-gap studies conducted by the Petroleum Technology Development Fund (PTDF).

Ogbe noted that the initiative aligns with Section 10(1b) of the NOGICD Act, which mandates that "Nigerians shall be given first consideration for training and employment in the work programme for which the Nigerian Content Plan was submitted."

With increased investments, stronger policy enforcement, and targeted human capital development programmes, Practical Nigerian Content continues to expand business opportunities in Nigeria's oil and gas sector while deepening indigenous participation for long-term economic growth.