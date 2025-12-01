Liberia: 2,148 Volunteer Teachers Placed On Payroll

The Ministry of Education has taken concrete steps to improve the employment status of Volunteer Teachers (VTs) across the country through the Civil Service Agency payroll process.

In collaboration with the Civil Service Agency and the Ministry of Finance and Development Planning, the Ministry of Education has completed the verification and payroll placement of 2,148 qualified volunteer teachers across the country.

Payroll integration has been carried out in structured batches to ensure fiscal and administrative integrity: Batch One: 448 teachers were placed on payroll in October 2025, batch two, 405 teachers were placed on payroll in November 2025, batch 3: 1,295 teachers were placed on the November 2025 supplementary payroll and are scheduled to transition to the regular payroll in December 2025.

This process prioritizes qualified and actively engaged classroom teachers, reinforcing accountability while strengthening workforce stability across public schools.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

This milestone reflects a deliberate step toward improving teacher welfare, reducing reliance on unpaid service, and strengthening learning continuity for Liberia's students.

The Ministry of Education remains committed to transparent, merit-based workforce reforms that support both educators and learners nationwide.

Share this:

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window) Facebook

Click to share on X (Opens in new window) X

117

Share