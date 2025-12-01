Liberia: 2,148 Volunteer Teachers Placed On Payroll

30 November 2025
The New Republic Liberia (Monrovia)

The Ministry of Education has taken concrete steps to improve the employment status of Volunteer Teachers (VTs) across the country through the Civil Service Agency payroll process.

In collaboration with the Civil Service Agency and the Ministry of Finance and Development Planning, the Ministry of Education has completed the verification and payroll placement of 2,148 qualified volunteer teachers across the country.

Payroll integration has been carried out in structured batches to ensure fiscal and administrative integrity: Batch One: 448 teachers were placed on payroll in October 2025, batch two, 405 teachers were placed on payroll in November 2025, batch 3: 1,295 teachers were placed on the November 2025 supplementary payroll and are scheduled to transition to the regular payroll in December 2025.

This process prioritizes qualified and actively engaged classroom teachers, reinforcing accountability while strengthening workforce stability across public schools.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

This milestone reflects a deliberate step toward improving teacher welfare, reducing reliance on unpaid service, and strengthening learning continuity for Liberia's students.

The Ministry of Education remains committed to transparent, merit-based workforce reforms that support both educators and learners nationwide.

Share this:

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window) Facebook

Click to share on X (Opens in new window) X

117

Share

Read the original article on New Republic.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 The New Republic Liberia. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.