Nigeria: Insecurity - Bandits Unleash Terror in Kogi, Kano, Sokoto, Kwara

Bandits in the early hours of yesterday attacked a Cherubim and Seraphim Church at Ejiba in Yagba West Local Government Area of Kogi State, abducting the pastor, his wife and several worshippers.

The attack came as bandits, in a fresh attack on Kano border community, Yankamaye village in Tsanyanwa Local Government Area of Kano State, killed a woman and abducted three other women, even as Deputy Senate President, Senator Barau Jibrin, charged security agencies to go after the marauding bandits who have been terrorising villages in Tsanyawa and Shanono LGAs of the state.

The marauding bandits also on Saturday night, attacked Chacho village in Wurno Local Government Area of Sokoto State, and abducted a bride, bridesmaids and several others who were preparing for a wedding the following day.

This is even as the bandits, who abducted Ojibara of Bayagan in Ifelodun Local Government Area of Kwara State, Alhaji Kamilu Salami, in his farm Saturday morning, have demanded N150 million ransom from the community before he could be freed, while two of the six directors of the ministry of defence kidnapped in Kogi three weeks ago are still in the custody of their abductors.

The attack on the church in Kogi, it was learned, occurred during service, as worshippers scampered in different directions, following sporadic gunshots by the bandits.

The entire community was also said to have been thrown chaos as people ran to avoid being abducted or hit by stray bullets.

The pastor of the church, popularly known as Orlando, was said to have been taken away, along with his wife and several other members of the church.

Residents described the incident as terrifying, saying the bandits stormed the community unexpectedly and left many people in shock.

The exact number of those abducted is yet to be confirmed, as efforts to get the police to release the figure at press time last night proved abortive.

We'll rescue all Ejiba Church victims back alive -- Kogi govt

Reacting to the attack, Kogi State government said it had intensified surveillance and manhunt against the bandits.

The Commissioner for Information and Communication, Kingsley Fanwo, said: "Yes, I have information to that effect and I am also aware that the security network, comprising the conventional security agencies and the local security architecture are currently doing what they should do.

"The authorities of Yagba West Local Government Council are working hard with the security agencies to ensure those kidnapped are rescued alive. The perpetrators too already know that Kogi will do everything possible to secure every one of its citizens abducted.

"The governor of the state, Alhaji Ahmed Usman Ododo, is coordinating activities and we will keep the press updated on the operations.

"We urge the citizens to be security conscious and also report suspicious movement and faces to security agencies. When you see something, say something.

"Worship centres on the outskirts should also reconsider worshiping in crime prone areas for now until the situation gets better."

Again, bandits kill woman, abduct 3 others in Kano border community

in Kano, a fresh bandit attack on Yankamaye village in Tsanyanwa Local Government Area of Kano State, left a woman dead and three other women abducted.

A reliable source in the area, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said the bandits invaded the village on Saturday night when the villagers had retired to bed.

"The bandits invaded Yankamaye village in Tsanyanwa Local Government Area of Kano State on Saturday night. During the attack, the bandits killed an elderly woman and also whisked away three other women," the source said.

At press time yesterday, no official statement on the development had come from Kano State police command but the Deputy Senate President, Barau Jibrin, who confirmed it in a post on his Facebook page, said bandits' incursion into Kano communities must stop now.

Barau in the post, told security agencies to go after the marauding bandits who had been terrorizing the area in order to bring to an end the incursion.

"I have received the distressing report of the killing of a woman and the kidnapping of three persons in Yankamaye village in Tsanyawa LGA of Kano State by marauding bandits from neighbouring states last night.

"This incident occurred a few days after a similar incident in Biresawa village, also in Tsanyawa LGA.

I call on our security agencies, who have engaged the criminals on many occasions in the axis, to double their efforts to rescue these innocent persons and tackle the elements. They should take the fight to them.

"We will not allow these marauding criminals who are on the run from neighbouring states, following military operations, to destabilise our communities.

"This incursion into the area must stop forthwith. The security of our people's lives and properties is paramount. No stone will be left unturned in achieving this, Insha Allah," the Deputy Senate President said.

Bandits storm Sokoto community, abduct bride, bridesmaids, many guests

In Sokoto State, bandits on Saturday night, attacked Chacho village in Wurno Local Government Area, abducting a bride, her bridesmaids and several well wishers.

Residents said the young bride who was preparing for her wedding ceremony scheduled for the following morning, was taken alongside other women who had gathered to support her.

The attackers, according to eyewitnesses, struck just as members of the household were retiring for the night.

Chacho village, the hometown of the Sokoto State Commissioner for Special Duties, Alhaji Shehu Alhaji Chacho, has now become the latest community to fall victim to the rising wave of kidnappings sweeping across the state.

The abduction came barely hours after N4 million naira and a motorcycle was paid to secure the release of victims previously held in Rabah town, headquarters of Rabah LGA and birthplace of the late Premier of Northern Nigeria and Sardauna of Sokoto., Sir Ahmadu Bello.

A resident of Chacho, who pleaded anonymity for fear of reprisal, confirmed the incident to our correspondent.

He said the gunmen invaded the community at about midnight, shooting sporadically before whisking away the bride and others. He described the scene as "heartbreaking," noting that women, children, and elderly persons fled to nearby bushes as the marauders operated freely for several minutes without resistance.

Efforts to reach the Police Public Relations Officer, Deputy Superintendent of Police Ahmed Rufai, proved unsuccessful as he declined to pick phone after several calls or respond to a text message sent to verify the attack as of the time of filing this report.

The state chairman of the APC, Isah Achida, who confirmed the incident, said: "Some residents of the village were abducted but I don't have the exact number at present."

The source said residents of Chacho had been living in fear due to repeated attacks in surrounding communities, adding that the latest abduction has left many traumatised, especially families preparing for the wedding.

He explained that community members had hoped the recent ransom paid in Rabah would bring some relief or signal a reduction in criminal activities, but lamented that the renewed onslaught had only deepened their anxiety.

According to him, the bandits have not yet contacted the family of the bride or the village leadership to make any demands, leaving relatives in a state of confusion and helplessness.

As the community awaits further information, fear, grief, and uncertainty continue to hang over Chacho village.

Bandits demand N150m ransom to release Kwara monarch

Similarly, the bandits who abducted the Ojibara of Bayagan in Ifelodun Local Government Area of Kwara State, Alhaji Kamilu Salami, in his farm Saturday morning, have demanded N150 million ransom from the community to release him.

Vanguard reliably gathered yesterday that the bandits spoke with the community in the early hours to demand for the amount.

Oba Ojibara was asked by the bandits to speak with members of his community, so they could believe he was in their custody.

It was gathered that the monarch in his lamentations, urged the community to come to his rescue by negotiating with the bandits for his quick release.

He said they took him on a motorcycle in the thick forests for more than five hours before they arrived at their destination where they were communicating with the community.

At press time, negotiation had not commenced as the call was meant to just inform the community of the ransom and that the monarch was in their custody.

The monarch reportedly told members of his community that unspecified number of people were also abducted in the neighbouring community, while he was being taken away.

Bayagan is a big community in Ifelodun Local Government Area of Kwara State.

Recall that the monarch was kidnapped around 9:30am by a gang of bandits who stormed his farm with AK-47 rifles.

2 defence directors still in kidnappers' den 21 days after

Also, 21 days after six directors of the Federal Ministry of Defence were abducted on their way to Abuja for promotion examinations, two of the victims remain in captivity, leaving families and colleagues in deep distress.

The Association of Senior Civil Servants of Nigeria, ASCSN, has raised fresh concerns over their safety, even as it confirmed that four of the kidnapped officials had regained freedom.

The directors, all staff of the Command Day Secondary School, CDSS, Ojo, Lagos, were abducted on the Kabba-Lokoja highway on November 10, 2025, in what labour leaders described as a shocking attack on civil servants carrying out official duties.

While security operatives successfully rescued four of them, efforts to locate and free the remaining two continue.

As tension mounts, ASCSN has urged the ministry of defence and Nigeria's security agencies to intensify rescue operations and ensure the safe return of the missing officials, insisting that the ordeal has dragged on for far too long.

A statement by ASCSN's President and Secretary General, Shehu Mohammed and Joshua Apebo, respectively in Abuja, recalled: "The six directors who are members of the association serving at the Command Day Secondary School, CDSS, Ojo, Lagos, were kidnapped on November 10, 2025, on Kabba-Lokoja highway while travelling to Asaba to sit for promotion exams and while four of them have been rescued, the remaining two are yet to regain their freedom."

The Association listed those that have regained their freedom and currently undergoing medical evaluation as Mrs. Helen Ezeakor .C; Mrs. Ladoye C.A, Mrs. Ngozi Obeziakor; and Mrs Essien Catherine .O. The two still missing are Mrs. Emeribe C.A; and Mrs. Onwuzurike J.A.

ASCSN leadership also renewed its longstanding call on the federal government to decentralise examination and verification for public service workers, arguing that the constant need to travel long distances exposed employees to avoidable security risks.

Nigerian schools need security education now -- Soyinka

Assessing the security situation in the country weekend, Nobel Laureate, Prof. Wole Soyinka, renewed calls on the federal government to urgently adopt policies that strengthened security awareness across the country, particularly within the education sector.

Speaking during a visit to his alma mater, Government College Ibadan, Soyinka said the rising wave of insecurity, especially attacks and kidnappings targeting schools, demanded a fundamental change in how security was perceived and taught in society.

He said: "We need policies that instil security consciousness in our citizens. Security should be treated with such seriousness that it becomes a discipline taught in schools."

He emphasised that it was no longer sufficient for security to be seen as the sole responsibility of law enforcement agencies.

He argued that children must be taught early to recognise threats, respond appropriately, and understand the broader implications of insecurity.

Soyinka, who warned that the situation had reached a critical point, said: "Kidnappings now affect every sector. When insecurity reaches this level, urgent and drastic steps are necessary to prevent future occurrences."

He also expressed concern about the psychological impact of insecurity on young learners, explaining that constant fear disrupts learning, weakens creativity, and undermines national development.

He called on policymakers, educators, and civil society organisations to collaborate on a framework that integrates security education into the school curriculum, combining theory with practical safety drills and emergency response training.

Be courageous to tackle insecurity, reconcile Nigerians, Bakare tells Tinubu

Meanwhile, Serving Overseer of the Citadel Global Community Church, CGCC, Pastor Tunde Bakare, yesterday challenged President Bola Tinubu to stop playing the ostrich and tackle the insecurity challenges facing the country.

Bakare also urged the President to restructure the country's security architecture.

In his the state of the nation speech, titled "The Darkness Before Dawn", the fiery televangelist expressed worry that Nigeria had found itself in the centre of an unfolding storm, lamenting that "the level of insecurity seems to have worsened in response to this global focus on Nigeria as terrorists and bandits brazenly dare the Nigerian state."

Bakare, who urged the President not to prioritise politics with 2027, urged him to "embark on the holistic reform of the security and governance framework and address the Nigeria question.

He said: "Today, President Bola Tinubu stands at the threshold of history. The president has a choice, either to embark on the holistic reform of the security and governance framework and address the Nigeria question, or, like his predecessors, prioritise politics with 2027 in view, to restrain his actions, to administer piecemeal or superficial interventions, and to approach the situation in fits and starts.

"While we acknowledge the ongoing efforts of the president to address the situation--from the declaration of emergency on security to the mass recruitment into the police force--we challenge the president, who, prior to his presidency, was an advocate of geopolitical restructuring, to rise up to the occasion and take the bull by the horns.

"Our country has found itself in the centre of an unfolding storm. It began with the announcement by President Donald Trump of the United States, redesignating Nigeria as a Country of Particular Concern over allegations of a government-tolerated killing of Christians.

"The US president's subsequent threat to come into our country "guns-a-blazing", to undertake what he described as a "fast, vicious and sweet" attack on terrorists, has jolted a hitherto sleeping giant into sudden frenzy.

"Within the same period, the existential dangers that once lurked beneath the surface of our national life are now breaking through, demanding urgent attention, even as terrorists intensify their threats and attacks against the Nigerian state."

On the need for President Tinubu to address the Nigeria question, Bakare said: "The Nigeria question comprises a series of fundamental issues at the very core of our nationhood.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Nigeria Governance Legal Affairs By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"They force us to ask: Who is a Nigerian? What minimum standard of dignity must every Nigerian be guaranteed? Under what terms should the diverse groups within our borders coexist? What is the value of a Nigerian life? And how should Nigerians be governed?

"The events of the past few weeks show clearly that, 65 years after independence, we have still not answered these questions. The Nigerian question has a North-South dimension, with its political, economic, social, legal and environmental complexities.

"It is at the root of the divisive politics for which the country has resorted to the unspoken convention of zoning. Political parties that have failed to manage this dimension have found themselves in disarray. This dimension of the Nigerian question explains the perception of the political dominance of the North over the South since Nigeria's independence and the economic dominance of the South over the North through resource distribution and revenue allocation.

"The state's failure to address long-standing disputes between Hausa farmers and Fulani pastoralists has allowed local tensions to mutate into a sophisticated and deeply entrenched network of terror."

The cleric, who tasked the federal government to tackle terrorism by all means, accused the government of playing the ostrich.

He said: "The Nigerian government has a clear and urgent duty to protect these Middle Belt communities, who have carried the weight of violence for far too long. Rather than play the ostrich and cover up clear terrorism as mere farmer-herder clashes, the Nigerian state has a responsibility to invade the camps of armed marauders who hide under the cloak of herdsmen of whatever ethnicity, and who invade defenceless communities and gleefully massacre unarmed men, women and children.

"It is a shame on the Nigerian government that these communities would resort to calling on the American government to help because their government has failed them woefully."

Delay in US security help dangerous -- Forensic expert

Meanwhile, France-based forensic consultant, Dr Yusuf Aliu, yesterday urged Nigeria to move swiftly on President Bola Tinubu's directive establishing a high-level team to engage the United States on new security cooperation, saying any delay could worsen the country's rapidly deteriorating security crisis.

Aliu, in a statement, said the move was timely but stressed that the government must act with the pace of the crisis.

"Setting up the team is commendable, but Nigeria cannot afford a bureaucratic slowdown. Violence is outpacing our capacity. This is no longer regional insecurity; it is a nationwide emergency," he said.

"From the Middle Belt to the North-West and the South-West highways, attacks now occur with frightening regularity," he noted.

Aliu identified intelligence failure as the core of the crisis, saying "suspicious movements precede most attacks we simply cannot track."

He explained that US support, through satellite feeds, signals interception and real-time terrain monitoring, would enable security agencies disrupt attacks before they occur, adding that Nigerian forces lacked the tools required to operate effectively in forests and ungoverned spaces.

"We need long-endurance drones, thermal imaging and rapid-response mobility," he said. He said US training in intelligence fusion, hostage negotiation, cyber-tracking of criminal networks and ethical operations could significantly strengthen national security capacity.

While warning that insecurity was crippling the economy, Aliu said: "Farming belts have collapsed, schools are shutting down, investors are staying away, and businesses are budgeting for kidnapping risk."

He added that Nigeria's instability was already affecting West Africa through refugee flows and arms trafficking, dismissing concerns that US cooperation would undermine Nigeria's autonomy.

"Sovereignty is not eroded by accepting support; it is eroded when violent groups control territory, and citizens lose trust in the state.

"Nigeria is running out of time. Delay at this stage would be a tragic mistake. We must move with urgency, clarity and purpose."