Nigeria: Kwara Monarch, Six Others Escape As Vigilantes Launch Fierce Attack On Bandits

1 December 2025
Vanguard (Lagos)
By Demola Akinyemi, Ilorin

The abducted monarch of Bayagan community in Ifelodun Local Government Area of Kwara State, Alhaji Kamilu Salami, the Ojibara of Bayagan, has escaped from the custody of armed bandits alongside six other captives, Vanguard has reliably gathered.

According to credible community sources, the dramatic escape occurred on Sunday evening after local vigilantes launched a coordinated and aggressive offensive deep inside the forest where the victims were being held.

"The vigilante team launched an attack on the bandits in the forest and engaged them in a fierce battle around the Eku Idaji area, close to Igbaja," one source told Vanguard. "Although the Baale and the six others have not yet returned to the community, they contacted us to confirm what happened."

The bandits had earlier demanded N150 million for the monarch's release and contacted the community in the early hours of Sunday to reinforce their demand. During the call, the kidnappers allowed the monarch to speak with his people as proof he was in their custody.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

In his emotional message, the Ojibara pleaded with the community to negotiate for his safe release, recounting how he was transported for over five hours on a motorcycle through dense forest before arriving at the kidnappers' hideout.

He also revealed that several other residents from neighbouring communities were kidnapped around the same period.

Alhaji Kamilu Salami was abducted around 9:30 a.m. on Saturday when armed bandits invaded his farm, shooting sporadically and whisking him away.

Bayagan, a large community in Ifelodun LGA, has been thrown into relief following news of the monarch's escape, even as residents anxiously await his safe return home.

Read the original article on Vanguard.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 Vanguard. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.