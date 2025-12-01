Nigeria: NDLEA Busts Social Media Drug Network Disguised As Imported Christmas Cookies

...Arrests Kingpins in Lagos

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) has uncovered and dismantled a sophisticated social media-based drug distribution network in Lagos, where illicit substances were packaged as imported Christmas cookies and snacks.

The agency said on Sunday that operatives arrested two masterminds of the syndicate following a raid on their hideout in the Lekki area of Lagos.

According to the NDLEA, the cartel, run by Deji Adesanya and Olubiyi Majekodunmi, imported consignments of Canadian Loud--a potent strain of cannabis--and packaged them in colourful, designer sachets branded as cookies and snack labels for retail sales.

The syndicate reportedly operated through a dedicated WhatsApp distribution platform, which enabled discreet transactions among buyers.

"Following credible intelligence, NDLEA operatives on Saturday 22nd November 2025 raided their apartment at Ojulari Street, Ikate, Lekki, where a large quantity of the designer sachets and 5kg of Loud were recovered," the agency said.

Major Lagos Operations Yield More Arrests

In another Lagos operation, NDLEA officers arrested 38-year-old drug kingpin, Philip Ucheka, who was caught taking delivery of 110 pouches of Canadian Loud weighing 55.6kg at Ladipo, Mushin. Three delivery vehicles were seized from him.

Additional seizures include:

100g of Loud concealed inside a teddy bear imported from Thailand.

548 capsules of tramadol hidden in Vitamin C and magnesium bottles destined for the UK.

Nationwide Crackdown Continues

The NDLEA reported a series of coordinated operations across several states:

Oyo State

Arrest of Wasiu Kareem, 55, with:

8,000 ampoules of pentazocine

590 bottles of codeine

1,500 Co-codamol pills

9,900 tramadol capsules

Ondo State

Seven suspects arrested during a raid on Ipe forest, Akoko South-East.

3,077kg of skunk recovered.

Kogi State

Anthony Sylvester, 49, arrested with 649kg of skunk along the Okene-Lokoja highway.

Seme Border, Lagos

Abubakar Shuaibu, 33, arrested with 243.5kg of skunk in Ashipa.

Kano, Bauchi, Abuja Roads

137kg skunk seized from Tsalha Alasan in Kano.

209kg skunk seized from three suspects in Bauchi; their Toyota Highlander impounded.

210.15kg skunk recovered from John Ekojo along Abuja-Jos highway.

Ammunition Intercepts

NDLEA operatives also intercepted arms-related consignments:

A couple arrested with 725 rounds of 7.62mm live ammunition hidden in a sack of maize.

Another suspect caught with 400 rounds of the same calibre at the Abuja-Kaduna tollgate.

Nationwide WADA Sensitization Drive

The agency continued its War Against Drug Abuse (WADA) campaign with lectures across schools, ports, workplaces, and communities in Kano, Ebonyi, Lagos, Enugu, and others.

Marwa Commends Officers

NDLEA Chairman/CEO, Brig.-Gen. Mohamed Buba Marwa (rtd.), applauded officers for their successful operations, urging them to sustain the agency's balanced approach to drug control.

The NDLEA reaffirmed its commitment to intensifying efforts against drug trafficking networks, especially those leveraging digital platforms to conceal illegal trade under festive disguises.