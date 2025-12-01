Nigeria: Kano Government Dismisses Rumour of Security Threats

The Kano State Government has assured residents that there is no imminent threat to peace and security anywhere in the state, urging the public to remain calm and disregard circulating rumours of insecurity.

The assurance followed a meeting of the State Security Council held on Sunday, with heads of security agencies in attendance.

The government's position was contained in a statement issued on Monday by Sunusi Bature Dawakin Tofa, director general, Media and Publicity, Government House.

Tofa maintained that recent security reports being shared, especially on social media, were false and lacked credible intelligence support.

"There is no verified intelligence suggesting any imminent or significant threat to public peace in Kano," the statement said, adding that the state remains calm and fully secure.

The statement further condemned what it described as the deliberate spread of fake and sensational security information, warning that such actions were capable of creating fear, confusion, and mistrust among residents.

It disclosed that security agencies across the state have been placed on heightened alert, with personnel strategically deployed to all parts of Kano to forestall any breach of peace.

"All security formations have been fully briefed and are operating around the clock. Every part of Kano is under active surveillance and supported by a robust security architecture," the statement stated.

Tofa stated that the government was working closely with security intelligence services, law enforcement agencies, and community structures to enhance security through improved intelligence gathering and inter-agency cooperation.

Residents were advised to remain calm, law-abiding, and cautious in their use of social media and other communication platforms, with a warning that those found spreading false security information would face legal consequences.

"The people of Kano should go about their lawful businesses without fear. Kano is safe, secure, and fully prepared to confront and defeat any threat," the statement emphasised.