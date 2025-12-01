Sudan: Drone Strike Kills 45 in South Kordofan School Area

blog

On 29 November 2025, the Sudanese Armed Forces (SAF) carried out a drone attack in the Kumo area of the Nuba Mountains, South Kordofan State. The strike targeted a zone under the control of the Sudan People's Liberation Movement-North (SPLM-N).

45 people were killed--the majority were school students.

Eight additional individuals, including children and women, were injured.

Pattern of Attacks

This is not the first drone attack on communities in the Nuba Mountains. Residents have endured repeated aerial bombardments that have disproportionately struck civilian areas and facilities, including educational institutions.

Such attacks form part of a consistent and deeply alarming pattern of disregard for civilian protection.

Violation of International Law

The deliberate targeting of civilians and civilian infrastructure, particularly schools, constitutes a grave violation of international humanitarian law.

The use of armed drones in densely populated areas, especially in the vicinity of schools, reflects a reckless and unlawful military strategy. These actions directly endanger children, teachers, and other vulnerable groups and may amount to war crimes under international law.

This attack represents yet another assault on the lives, dignity, and fundamental protections owed to the people of South Kordofan.