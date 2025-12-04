Sudan: RSF's ruthless attack on Zamzam camp should be investigated for war crimes

New report by Amnesty International shows how the RSF killed civilians, took hostages and destroyed mosques and schools during a large-scale attack in Zamzam

'This was not an isolated attack, but part of a sustained campaign against villages and camps' - Agnès Callamard

The Rapid Support Forces (RSF) deliberately killed civilians, took hostages, pillaged and destroyed mosques, schools, and health clinics during a large-scale attack in April on Zamzam, the largest camp for internally displaced persons (IDPs) in North Darfur State, Amnesty International said in a new report published today. These violations must be investigated as war crimes under international law.

The 52 page report, "A refuge destroyed: RSF violations in Darfur's Zamzam camp for internally displaced persons", documents how, between 11 and 13 April 2025, the RSF attacked the camp, deploying explosive weapons and randomly shooting their firearms in populated residential areas. The relentless assault caused around 400,000 people to flee the camp between 13 and 14 April alone and was part of the RSF's military campaign that began in May 2024 to capture El Fasher, the capital of North Darfur State. The RSF claimed control of El Fasher on 26 October, executing scores of unarmed men and raping dozens of women and girls as they captured the city.

Agnès Callamard, Amnesty International's Secretary General, said: "The RSF's horrific and deliberate assault on desperate, hungry civilians in Zamzam camp laid bare once again its alarming disregard for human life. Civilians were ruthlessly attacked, killed, robbed of items critical to their survival and livelihood, and left without recourse to justice, while grieving the loss of their loved ones. This was not an isolated attack, but part of a sustained campaign against villages and camps for internally displaced persons..Some international partners, such as the UAE, actively fuelled the armed conflict by supporting the RSF with weapons."

"The only way to end these violations is to stem the flow of arms to parties to the conflict by expanding the arms embargo that currently applies to Darfur to the rest of the country. The member states of the African Union, the European Union and the Intergovernmental Authority on Development (IGAD), the United Kingdom, United States, Russia, and China must call for all countries, in the first place the United Arab Emirates (UAE), to refrain from transferring weapons and ammunition to the RSF, Sudanese Armed Forces (SAF), and other actors. In addition, given the very high risk of diversion to the RSF, states must immediately cease all arms transfers to the UAE."

'The shelling was everywhere'

Survivors of the assault told Amnesty that, on Friday 11 April and Saturday 12 April, shells landed in homes, on streets and, in one case, near a mosque during a wedding ceremony - all densely populated areas - killing and injuring civilians and setting homes on fire.

Satellite imagery captured on 16 April and analysed by Amnesty showed new craters, providing further evidence of the widespread use of explosive weapons in populated areas.

Survivors gave harrowing accounts of fleeing burning neighbourhoods and hiding from heavy fighting.

Younis*, an emergency room volunteer, said: "It was really bad. You could not identify where the shelling is coming from. It was everywhere, in every place."

Mamoun*, a man in his mid-twenties who volunteered to distribute humanitarian aid, recalled: "[RSF] fighters were just shouting and shooting anywhere, so that is how many people were killed."

Sadya*, a volunteer for non-governmental organizations, described RSF fighters driving through her neighbourhood, not far from the main market in Zamzam, on 12 April: "One [RSF fighter] will stand up through a small roof and just shoot around and shoot anyone in the street."

Amnesty also documented RSF fighters deliberately shooting and killing civilians. Eyewitnesses told Amnesty that they saw RSF fighters shoot and kill 47 civilians who were hiding in homes, fleeing the violence, at a clinic and seeking refuge in a mosque.

Eyewitness accounts and video evidence demonstrate that the RSF targeted civilians due to their perceived affiliation to the Joint Forces - an alliance of former Darfur rebel groups, fighting alongside the SAF - and the SAF. RSF fighters also pillaged and set fire to homes, businesses, the market and structures in the compound of the Sheikh Farah school and mosque, destroying or badly damaging critical civilian infrastructure. Religious, medical, and educational infrastructure are protected under international law.

The displaced persons interviewed by Amnesty described making arduous journeys in search of safety without food, water, and medical services. Some experienced acts that may amount to the war crimes of rape, murder and pillage.

Without food, water, healthcare services, or legal redress, the survivors of the attacks have felt abandoned by the international community. They told Amnesty that their priorities are humanitarian aid, safety, and the protection of civilians. They also called for criminal accountability and compensation for the crimes committed during and in the aftermath of the attack.

Elnor*, who witnessed around 15 armed men - likely RSF fighters - storm his compound and shoot and kill his 80-year-old brother and 30-year-old nephew, said: "No-one is concerned with our situation."

ENDS

Notes to editor

* Pseudonyms are used to protect identities of interviewees for security and confidentiality reasons.

For this report, Amnesty International conducted research between June and August 2025 and interviewed 29 people, mostly eyewitnesses, survivors, relatives of victims, journalists, conflict analysts, and medical personnel who responded to those injured during the attack. The organization also verified and analysed dozens of videos, photos and satellite imagery.

The RSF did not respond to Amnesty International's request for comment.