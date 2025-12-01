Ghana: Remain Faithful to the Lord ...Rev. Wengam Admonishes Pres Mahama On 67th Birthday

President John Mahama observed his 67th birthday on Saturday with a morning devotion prayer service at his residence in Accra. Leading a team of pastors to pray with the President was the General Superintendent of Assemblies of God, Ghana, Rev. Stephen Wengam.

Rev. Wengam administered holy communion to President Mahama and his family and anointed him for the next phase of his life.

In a brief sermon, he urged President Mahama to remain faithful to Jesus, seek intimacy with the Holy Spirit, and trust in the Lord alone for divine success, guidance and protection.

The General Superintendent further admonished the President to avail himself as an instrument in God's hands to transform Ghana into a prosperous, peaceful and Christ-centered nation.

The clergy present included Archbishop Nicholas Duncan-Williams, Rev. Michael Ayesu, Rev. Ben Tettey, Rev. Rtd Ernest Agyei, Rev. Andrew N. Awintia, Rev. Aaron Fant and Pastor Boateng Sarpong.

In his response, President Mahama recounted his humble beginnings, saying he never imagined he would one day become President of Ghana. He attributed his elevation and achievements to the grace of God.

He also narrated how he became a born-again Christian at Ringway Gospel Centre Assemblies of God at Osu in Accra, under the pastoral leadership of the former Senior Pastor, Rev. Rtd Ernest Agyei. With divine guidance and favour, he promised to do his utmost to leave a lasting legacy after his tenure.

Meanwhile, our Presidential Correspondent, Julius Yao Petetsi, reports that President Mahama, accompanied by his wife and children, visited the LEKMA Hospital and Maamobi Polyclinic, where he donated various items and cash to each child receiving treatment and their parents.

President Mahama also expressed his appreciation to the medical staff and presented monetary gifts to acknowledge their dedicated service. The birthday visit brought smiles to the faces of young patients and their families, who expressed gratitude for the President's thoughtful gesture.

At LEKMA Hospital, he facilitated the referral of a young girl to UGMC for further care. Staff at both facilities expressed gratitude to the President for acknowledging their efforts and for choosing to spend his birthday with them and the patients on admission.