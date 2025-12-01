Ghana: Asantehene Resumes Bawku Conflict Mediation ... At Manhyia Palace Today for Lasting Peace

KUMASI — The two factions in the Bawku chieftaincy dispute in the Upper East Region yesterday arrived at the Manhyia Palace in Kumasi, ahead of today's final phase of the Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II mediation in the decades-old conflict.

A source at the Manhyia Palace told The Ghanaian Times that the arrival of the two feuding factions in the Bawku conflict has raised hope and expectations among residents of Kumasi that today's historical meeting by the country's monarch will bring finality to the matter that dragged for decades.

Should the mediation succeed, it would not only bring relief to the people of Bawku but also reaffirm the enduring relevance of traditional authority in modern conflict resolution, according to some opinion leaders.

In the statement that was signed by Mr. Kofi Badu, Chief of Staff, "His Majesty praises both sides for their positive approach to the mediation so far and appeals to all concerned to avoid any actions likely to affect the progress towards a lasting solution to the Bawku conflict."

Otumfuo's mediation, which began with separate meetings with the Kusasi and Mamprusi factions on April 29, was temporarily suspended following the passing of Daasebre Osei Bonsu II, the Paramount Chief of Mampong.

As custodian of the Silver Stool, second in hierarchy within the Asante Kingdom, Daasebre's burial rites--held from June 7 to June 9--took precedence in the Palace's calendar.

With traditional rites now concluded, Otumfuo has re-engaged the Bawku process with renewed urgency and a clear timeline.

The Bawku conflict, rooted in colonial-era disputes between the Kusasi and Mamprusi ethnic groups, has evolved into a complex struggle over land, chieftaincy, and political recognition.

The Kusasi assert their status as original settlers, while the Mamprusi claim historical entitlement granted by colonial administrators. These competing narratives have fuelled periodic eruptions of violence--in the 1980s, 2000s, and in 2022--resulting in deaths, displacement, and the collapse of civic life.

The last meeting with the Kusasi delegation, prior to the break, yielded a symbolic breakthrough: six sub-chiefs reaffirmed their allegiance to the Kusasi Traditional Council.

In July, the government restrategised from peace keeping to peace enforcement in a bid to forcefully restore law and order in the area, with the deployment of more soldiers, to check the wanton killing and destruction of properties by the feuding factions.

The strategies involve intensification of ground operations and aerial surveillance by the military to enhance security, and quickly respond to incidents in the volatile area.

The Bawku area which has been under dusk-to-dawn curfew has seen a relative peace, as a result of the peace enforcement and dialogue to address the root cause of the conflict.