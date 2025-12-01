Nigeria: Amaechi Rules Out VP Slot, Insists He's Running for President in 2027

Former Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi, has firmly dismissed claims linking him to a possible vice-presidential ticket with former Vice President Atiku Abubakar ahead of the 2027 elections.

He said he is solely pursuing his own presidential ambition and will not serve as a running mate to anyone.

Amaechi's clarification follows comments by Atiku's ally, Dele Momodu, who suggested that Atiku might consider the former Rivers State governor as a potential running mate if Peter Obi declines to join him.

Momodu, in an interview with Punch, praised Amaechi's political influence, describing him as a key figure in President Muhammadu Buhari's 2015 victory.

Responding through his media aide, David Iyofor, Amaechi rejected any talks of collaboration aimed at making him a vice-presidential candidate. Iyofor stated that Amaechi believes it is the turn of Southern Nigeria to produce the next president and is therefore seeking the ticket of the African Democratic Congress (ADC).

He said, "Amaechi is not seeking to be running mate to anybody. He does not intend to be a presidential running mate to anybody and will not.

"Amaechi is not aware of, and will not be part of any talk to be running mate to anybody. For emphasis, Amaechi is running to be President of Nigeria and not to be a running mate to anybody.

"Politicians are kindly advised to leave Amaechi's name out of any discussion for presidential running mate," Iyofor added.

This is not Amaechi's first public declaration of intent to contest the ADC presidential ticket. In August, he vowed not to step down for any aspirant during the party's primary, stressing that the people should decide the party's flagbearer. Earlier in July, he also stated that he was willing to serve as a one-term president to promote power rotation and political stability if elected under the ADC.

"If not for the coalition agreement, the answer to whether I'll run (as president) would have been an outright yes," he said.

"But what did we agree? Everyone should keep aside their ambition. Let's first get the platform. Let's build it before talking about the presidency."

Amaechi contested the presidential primary of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in 2022, coming second behind President Bola Tinubu, who won the party's ticket at the time.

