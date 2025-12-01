Nigeria: Opec Maintains Nigeria's 1.5m Bpd Oil Output Level for 2026

Nigeria, a leading African oil-producing and exporting nation, would continue to produce 1.5 million barrels per day (bpd) till December 2026.

This follows the decision of the Organisation of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) to roll over Nigeria's 1.5 million bpd oil output and indeed the output of other nations for one year.

OPEC stated that the decision was targeted at assisting the organisation to achieve global oil market stability in the coming months.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

In its statement on Sunday, OPEC stated, "In light of the continued commitment of the OPEC and non-OPEC Participating Countries in the Declaration of Cooperation (DoC) to achieve and sustain a stable oil market, the Participating Countries decided to reaffirm the Framework of the Declaration of Cooperation, signed on 10 December 2016 and further endorsed in subsequent meetings."

The Organisation also "reaffirms the level of overall crude oil production for OPEC and non-OPEC Participating Countries in the DoC as agreed in the 38th OPEC and non-OPEC Ministerial Meeting until 31 December 2026.

"Reaffirm the mandate of the Joint Ministerial Monitoring Committee (JMMC) to closely review global oil market conditions, oil production levels, and the level of conformity with the DoC, assisted by the OPEC Secretariat. The JMMC meeting is to be held every two months.

"Reaffirm the JMMC's authority to hold additional meetings or to request an OPEC and non-OPEC Ministerial Meeting at any time to address market developments, whenever deemed necessary." Reiterate the critical importance of adhering to full conformity and the compensation mechanism.

"In reference to the decision of the 39th ONOMM mandating the OPEC Secretariat to develop a mechanism to assess participating countries' maximum sustainable production capacity (MSC) to be used as reference for the 2027 production baselines for all DoC countries, the Participating Countries approved the mechanism developed by the Secretariat. "Reaffirm the framework of the Charter of Cooperation (CoC), signed on 2 July 2019, and request the OPEC Secretariat to develop a plan and convert it into programmes to achieve the full objectives of the CoC, as it was originally mandated, and present it to the 41st OPEC and non-OPEC Ministerial Meeting. Hold the 41st OPEC and non-OPEC Ministerial Meeting on 7 June 2026."

Also, in another statement, OPEC maintained the commitment of Saudi Arabia, Russia, Iraq, the UAE, Kuwait, Kazakhstan, Algeria, and Oman to reaffirm their commitment to market stability on the steady global economic outlook and current healthy oil market fundamentals as reflected in low inventories.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Nigeria Petroleum By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

It stated: "The eight OPEC+ countries, which previously announced additional voluntary adjustments in April and November 2023, namely Saudi Arabia, Russia, Iraq, UAE, Kuwait, Kazakhstan, Algeria, and Oman, met virtually on 30 November 2025, to review global market conditions and outlook.

"The eight participating countries reaffirmed their decision on 2 November 2025 to pause production increments in January, February, and March 2026 due to seasonality.

"The eight participating countries reiterated that the 1.65 million barrels per day may be returned in part or in full subject to evolving market conditions and in a gradual manner. The countries will continue to closely monitor and assess market conditions, and in their continuous efforts to support market stability, they reaffirmed the importance of adopting a cautious approach and retaining full flexibility to continue pausing or reversing the additional voluntary production adjustments, including the previously implemented voluntary adjustments of the 2.2 million barrels per day announced in November 2023.

"The eight countries reiterated their collective commitment to achieve full conformity with the Declaration of Cooperation, including the additional voluntary production adjustments that will be monitored by the Joint Ministerial Monitoring Committee (JMMC). They also confirmed their intention to fully compensate for any overproduced volume since January 2024.

"The eight OPEC+ countries will hold monthly meetings to review market conditions, conformity, and compensation. The eight countries will meet on 4 January 2026."