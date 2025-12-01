Nigeria: Tinubu Has Taught Me Forgiveness Through Ambassadorial Nomination - Omokri

Reno Omokri, a former presidential aide, says President Bola Tinubu has given him a deeper appreciation of forgiveness, a revelation he attributes to his recent selection as an ambassador-designate.

In a statement issued on Sunday on X, Omokri conveyed appreciation to God, his family, and President Tinubu, describing the president's decision as a powerful demonstration of leadership rooted in unity and national healing.

"I thank God Almighty for this nomination and look forward to serving my fatherland and humanity. I am particularly grateful to the President and Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, His Excellency Bola Ahmed Tinubu, for his visionary and exemplary leadership," he said.

Omokri noted that Tinubu's governance style had redefined his outlook on patriotism and personal grace.

"The President has taught me the meaning of forgiveness and has helped me better understand what patriotism entails," he said.

"In short, Christlikeness is demonstrated in him. He is the right man, at the right time, for the right job, and deserves the right hand of fellowship from all Nigerians."

He further prayed for God's blessings on the president and for Nigeria to thrive under his administration.

The former aide also expressed heartfelt appreciation to his parents for shaping his character.

"I thank my parents, Esijolomi and Omerewumi, who moulded me, as a piece of clay they received from God, into what I am today," he said.

Omokri extended glowing commendations to National Security Adviser Nuhu Ribadu, whom he described as a personification of virtue.

"May God bless Malam Nuhu Ribadu. Although I have said this publicly before, let me repeat it today. If it were possible for all the goodness on Earth to be domiciled in a single human being, that person would be Malam," he said.

He also praised his wife for her steady support through turbulent political seasons.

"Finally, I thank my wife, Hana, my yene konjoo, who has been a pillar by my side and helped settle my mind for the three years that enemies of the President made me their foe because of my unalloyed support for the President and unrelenting loyalty to Nigeria."

In a separate post on X, former aviation minister Femi Fani-Kayode also expressed appreciation to Tinubu for including him on the ambassadorial list.

"I thank President Bola Ahmed Tinubu (@officialABAT) for nominating me to be an Ambassador of our great country Nigeria. This is indeed a great honor for which I give God the glory. Thanks be to God," he said.