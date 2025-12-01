Liberia: LFA Launches Campaign to Boost Girls' Participation in Football

The Liberia Football Association (LFA), with support from FIFA through its Women's Football Development Programme, on Friday launched a nationwide initiative aimed at increasing girls' participation in football.

The Women's Football Campaign, unveiled at Jacob's Town Field in Paynesville, targets girls ages 6 to 12 and is designed to help local associations stage grassroots and small-sided football events. The effort focuses on creating safe, inclusive spaces where young girls can play, build confidence, and grow a passion for the sport.

The program supports the LFA's Women's Football Strategy under the Grassroots and Youth Football Development pillar, known as "Little Phenoms," which seeks to significantly expand the number of girls entering football at early ages.

"Women and girls deserve equal opportunities," said Jodie Seton-Redi, the LFA's third vice president. She called for stronger national backing for women's football and underscored the importance of increasing women's participation in major sporting events.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

Friday's launch featured an open fun-football festival that drew more than 300 girls from high schools across Montserrado County. Participants engaged in games, drills, and mentorship sessions led by current and former women's players and coaches.

The campaign will be implemented in five counties--Montserrado, Bong, Margibi, Rivercess and Sinoe--marking the beginning of a coordinated national push to elevate women's football and inspire young girls to see their potential every time they step onto the pitch.