Liberia: Low Turnout in Ganta Rally Exposes Growing Rift Between Unity Party and Nimba Base

GANTA — A fundraising rally intended to demonstrate the ruling Unity Party's strength in its political heartland of Nimba County instead exposed a widening rift between the party and its traditionally loyal base, after a strikingly low turnout left senior officials addressing a largely empty venue.

The "GB Rally," held Saturday in Ganta to raise money for the construction of the party's Nimba headquarters, drew mostly government officials who had traveled from Monrovia. Ordinary partisans, the backbone of the county's political influence since 2005, were largely absent, despite days of mobilization and the presence of Vice President Jeremiah Kpan Koung, a native of Nimba.

The turnout sharply contrasted with the party's historic dominance in the county, where it secured more than 74 percent of the vote in the 2023 presidential runoff, helping propel President Joseph Boakai and Koung to victory. The absence of local supporters at an event staged in their own backyard signaled growing frustration and sent shockwaves through the Unity Party's local leadership.

Frustration Targeted at Local Power Brokers

Party youth secretary and local stalwart Printiss Domah, who recently resigned from the fundraising committee, said the poor showing amounted to a deliberate message from Nimba residents. He said the discontent is not directed at President Boakai or Vice President Koung, but rather at Nimba politicians now holding high-level positions who, supporters believe, have failed to deliver development or maintain meaningful ties with their constituencies.

"The people's anger isn't about exclusion from national leadership, and it's not directed at the President or the Vice President," Domah wrote on his official Facebook page. "Their frustration is with the bad interpersonal relationships from their own sons and daughters in government who have done nothing for the grassroots since taking office."

Domah said many Nimba citizens feel disconnected from the Unity Party's development agenda despite having several of their own in influential national posts. Residents, he added, see little tangible improvement in infrastructure, jobs, or social services.

Officials Outnumber Supporters

The rally, held at an entertainment center in Ganta, was intended to energize the base and showcase unity. Instead, the scene, dominated by luxury vehicles and high-ranking officials, highlighted the absence of ordinary supporters.

Two-time senatorial candidate Armstrong Gobac Selekpoh described the turnout as "a clear message of dissatisfaction," adding that more than US$10,000 worth of GB cards remained unsold because citizens simply did not show up.

"There were more vehicles than human beings," Selekpoh said.

Domah added that the venue was "overwhelmed with fancy cars and high-profile officials, but devoid of the grassroots energy that has always defined Nimba's political power."

A Warning Sign for the Ruling Party

The limp turnout has sparked concern within the Unity Party's local structures, with several officials warning that ignoring the public's message could damage the party's credibility ahead of future elections. Nimba is Liberia's second-most populous county and one of its most influential electoral blocs; any erosion of support there carries national political consequences.

The rally, meant to be a celebration and a display of strength, has instead served as a clear reminder of the increasing demand for accountability, visibility, and genuine representation, especially from Nimba politicians who are now given national attention by the supporters who chose not to attend.