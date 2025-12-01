Ghana: Liberia Joins Ghana in Farewell to Konadu Agyeman-Rawlings

ACCRA — Ghana on Friday bid farewell to Nana Konadu Agyeman-Rawlings, the country's longest-serving First Lady and one of Africa's most influential champions of women's rights. Her state funeral, held November 28 at Independence Square, drew presidents, former heads of state, diplomats, civil-society leaders and thousands of mourners from across the continent.

Liberia was among the nations represented, underscoring the regional reach of Konadu's decades-long activism. Liberia's First Lady led the country's delegation, paying respects to a woman widely regarded as a transformative figure in African public life.

Following a visit to the Rawlings family residence, the Liberian First Lady praised Konadu's legacy, describing her as a "pillar of democratic advocacy, a force for grassroots women's empowerment, and a symbol of resilience whose influence shaped generations across West Africa."

She noted that Konadu's work inspired women in Liberia and throughout the region to push for equal participation in governance, economic life and national development.

Also in attendance were former Liberian President Ellen Johnson Sirleaf, Africa's first elected female head of state, and former Vice President Jewel Howard-Taylor. Sirleaf hailed Konadu as "a consistent champion for African women -- courageous, purposeful and unwavering in her convictions," adding that her efforts aligned closely with Liberia's own struggles and progress in advancing women's leadership.

The ceremony, attended by President John Dramani Mahama and senior Ghanaian officials, reflected the breadth of Konadu's impact -- from political reform to women's mobilization, from social advocacy to democratic engagement. Her passing marks the end of an era for Ghana and for a generation of African women who reshaped public life through activism, courage and determination.

Liberia, officials said, stands in solidarity with Ghana as the nation mourns a trailblazer whose influence extended far beyond her homeland and left a lasting imprint on the continent.