MONROVIA — Many Liberians over the weekend voiced strong concerns about the continued observance of November 29 as a national holiday honoring former President William V. S. Tubman, describing the day as outdated, economically draining and disconnected from the realities ordinary citizens face.

During a tour of the Red Light Market, The Liberian Investigator interviewed traders and commuters who said the holiday has become more of a burden than a celebration. They argued that the complete shutdown of businesses and public offices on November 29 only worsens the already difficult economic situation confronting many citizens.

"If I were in leadership, I wouldn't have allowed a special holiday for any president in this country," said Alocius T. Bawea, who believes the holiday's establishment was influenced by Western thinking imposed on indigenous Liberians during Tubman's era.

Businesswoman Cynthia D. Roberts questioned the relevance of celebrating the birthday of a long-deceased leader when the country still struggles with basic development challenges. "What can we show today from what he did? Liberia lacks roads, schools and hospitals. With all these struggles, this day should be removed from the calendar," she said. Roberts also argued that the upcoming March 15 holiday, commemorating Liberia's first president, is unnecessary and adds to the economic strain.

Other marketers expressed frustration over the forced closure of shops and market stalls. One trader lamented, "Liberia has too many holidays that are not benefiting us. This Saturday, when I should be finding my susu money, they closed the stores again. They need to reduce these holidays in this country."

Freeman R. Garnet echoed the concern, calling the holiday economically meaningless. "If I had my way, we would cancel this day. It brings no economic dividend. We can honor past presidents without shutting down the country," he said.

While many criticized the observance, others offered alternative views. Businesswoman Comfort Armah suggested the date remain on the calendar but be reclassified as a working holiday rather than a full national observance that halts income-generating activities for small business owners.

The debate over the future of November 29 is gaining momentum, with mounting calls for the Legislature to revisit and possibly revise the holiday to reflect current national priorities and economic realities.

Why November 29 Is a National Holiday

William V. S. Tubman's birthday became a national holiday in recognition of his political dominance and sweeping reforms during his presidency. Remembered by supporters as the "Father of Modern Liberia," Tubman championed the Unification Policy, expanded voting rights to women and introduced modernization programs that reshaped the country's economy.

Following his death in 1971, strong public sentiment favored honoring his legacy. During its 42nd Session in the early 1970s, the Legislature passed an act declaring November 29 as "William V. S. Tubman's Birthday." Records from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs show that this legislation formalized commemorative activities already underway under President William R. Tolbert Jr.

Since then, successive administrations have issued annual holiday proclamations reaffirming the observance. These proclamations, preserved in the archives of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, consistently cite Tubman's influence on Liberia's political, economic and social transformation. As a result, November 29 remains an entrenched part of the national holiday calendar--though now increasingly under public scrutiny.