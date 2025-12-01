Liberia: UMU Board Appoints Cllr. Wesseh As Interim President

The United Methodist University (UMU) has entered a new chapter in its leadership history following the appointment of Cllr. Medina A. Wesseh as head of its Interim Management Team. The decision, announced on Friday, November 28, 2025, by Board Chair Bishop Samuel J. Quire, Jr., comes just two days after the unexpected death of UMU President, Rev. Dr. Emmanuel F. Bailey.

Wesseh, a seasoned public servant and diplomat, was unanimously endorsed by the UMU Board to steer the institution from December 1, 2025, to March 31, 2026, a period expected to stabilize the university and begin the process of long-term leadership transition.

Cllr. Medina Wesseh's appointment is widely viewed as both strategic and stabilizing. A senior member of the UMU Board and a respected figure in Liberia's governance landscape, she brings decades of public-sector experience to the crisis-hit institution.

Her career includes notable service under the Ellen Johnson Sirleaf administration, during which she held key legal and advisory roles across government ministries and state institutions. However, her most nationally and regionally significant role came when she served as Secretary-General of the Mano River Union (MRU)--one of the few Liberians to hold the position in recent history.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

At the MRU, she was credited with leading peacebuilding initiatives, strengthening regional cooperation frameworks, and advancing cross-border development programs involving Liberia, Sierra Leone, Guinea, and Côte d'Ivoire. Her reputation as a consensus-builder and institutional reformer precedes her.

Cllr. Wesseh is also a long-standing member of the First United Methodist Church in Monrovia, deepening her connection to the faith-based institution she will now lead.

In the announcement, Bishop Quire urged the new management team to "ensure the viability of the United Methodist University in the academic community," emphasizing the need for continuity, stability, and integrity during the transition period.

Alongside Cllr. Wesseh, the Interim Management Team includes key senior administrators, Rev. Dr. Anthony G. Dioh, Vice President for Academic Affairs, Rev. Dr. George K. Weagba, Vice President for Administration, Julius D. Innis, Comptroller, and Cllr. Samuel T. Zonoe, Chancellor for the Liberia Annual Conference of the UMC.

The team is expected to work collaboratively with faculty, staff, and student leadership to maintain academic continuity and manage the university's daily operations.

The new appointment follows the sudden and tragic death of Rev. Dr. Emmanuel F. Bailey, who collapsed in his office on Wednesday, November 26, 2025, and was later pronounced dead upon arrival at AMI Hospital.

Dr. Bailey, who had taken over UMU for the third time on March 1, 2025, is being remembered as a towering figure in Liberia's higher education sector.

His passing has sent shockwaves through the academic and religious communities. Tributes have come from student groups, university departments, alumni networks, and faith-based organizations.

The UMU Alumni Association wrote:

"His death marks not only a loss but also the end of an era defined by his strong leadership... We remember with deep appreciation the groundbreaking of the 16-classroom complex in Margibi County."

The UMU Diary page added, "His guidance, humility, and strong commitment to shaping a better future for our students and our nation will always be remembered... May his soul rest in eternal peace."

In the wake of the tragedy, UMU authorities suspended all activities, including midterm exams, which have been rescheduled for December 2 and 4, while exams slated for December 1 remain unchanged.

Alongside the interim appointment, the Board announced a Presidential Search Committee headed by Dr. Tolbert Nyenswah, Vice Chair of the Board and Lay Leader of the Liberia Annual Conference of the UMC. The committee will lead a comprehensive national and international recruitment process to find the next substantive president.

UMU now stands at a critical moment--a point of both grief and transition. The institution must simultaneously mourn a respected leader, maintain academic continuity, and prepare for organizational restructuring.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Observers say the appointment of Cllr. Wesseh provides the kind of stability and credibility necessary during such a delicate period.

Her background in governance reform, conflict resolution, and institutional development--particularly at the Mano River Union--positions her to manage the university's internal dynamics while strengthening its external partnerships.

As UMU prepares for its next chapter, much of the responsibility for continuity and renewal now rests on her shoulders.

UMU faces months of healing, restructuring, and strategic planning. But with an experienced public servant at the helm and a search process now underway, the institution appears poised to navigate the uncertainty with resilience.

For now, Cllr. Medina Wesseh steps into leadership not only as an administrator, but also as a steadying force at a time when the university needs both direction and hope.