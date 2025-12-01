Liberia: Nimd Deepens Legislative Accountability in Cape Mount

The Netherlands Institute for Multiparty Democracy (NIMD) on Friday, November 28, convened a major legislative constituency engagement in Sinje, Garwular District, Grand Cape Mount County, bringing citizens and one of their lawmakers into direct dialogue in a bid to strengthen accountability and improve public participation in governance.

Held at the Sinje Youth Center under the theme "Strengthening Legislative Accountability Through Citizens' Engagement," the one-day forum provided a rare, structured platform for residents to question Senator Dabah M. Varpilah, Chairperson of the Senate Committee on Health, about community needs, national priorities, and the 2026 budget process.

The engagement forms part of the Electoral Support Project Plus (LESP+), implemented by a consortium of UNDP, UN Women, and NIMD, with funding from the European Union and the Embassies of Ireland and Sweden.

In Liberia, legislative accountability has long been a public concern. Citizens frequently complain that lawmakers rarely return to their constituencies to explain decisions, consult communities, or report on progress. Since the end of the civil war, multiple governance assessments have highlighted persistent weak links between elected leaders and the electorate, limited transparency in national budgeting, and an entrenched culture of patronage.

This disconnect has had profound consequences for women and young people -- who together constitute more than two-thirds of the Liberian population yet remain the least economically empowered and least represented in leadership. Despite their demographic weight, youth unemployment remains one of the nation's highest, while women continue to face barriers in economic participation, education, and political decision-making.

It is against this backdrop that NIMD's initiative seeks to shift the culture of distance between lawmakers and constituents.

NIMD: "Citizen Engagement Is Not a Luxury -- It Is a Pillar of Governance"

Opening the forum, NIMD Program Manager and Deputy Country Manager, Cllr. Darren Domah emphasized the critical role of constituency dialogues in enhancing good governance.

"These forums may look modest, but they are fundamental to Liberia's governance architecture," Cllr. Domah said. "Development partners support institutions like NIMD because citizens must have a structured space to shape policy priorities -- especially when the national budget is under debate."

Domah presented findings from recent NIMD-supported research, which outlined community concerns in key sectors including healthcare delivery, feeder road connectivity, women's economic opportunities, youth employment and TVET, and sexual and reproductive health for adolescent girls.

He stressed that many young people prefer skills-based training that leads to direct employment.

"Technical education reduces dependency on political patronage," he said. "It builds self-reliance and creates a generation that can innovate rather than wait for handouts."

Domah further raised alarms about teenage pregnancy, which continues to derail girls' education and long-term prospects. He called for greater investment in reproductive health education and protective systems for adolescent girls.

Senator Dabah Varpilah welcomed the initiative and thanked NIMD for promoting accountability, noting that, "I am committed to listening to the people I serve," she said.

To demystify the national budget, Varpilah explained its revenue sources and constraints, noting that government revenues are finite and must be carefully allocated.

"Because the budget is not enough to solve all problems, we must prioritize," she emphasized. "Health remains critical because when people are sick, productivity, education, and livelihoods suffer."

She pledged to present the citizens' proposals during the Legislature's 2026 budget debates.

Youth Call for a Dedicated Budget Line

Young people played an especially prominent role in the engagement. Mr. Seku Sharif, President of the Sinje Youth, described the dialogue as empowering.

"This engagement gives young people a direct say in shaping policies that affect us," he said. "If young people have their own budget line, they can decide who needs school fees support, who needs skills training, and who wants to start a business."

Youth participants also highlighted concerns regarding rural road networks, which hinder farmers' ability to transport produce, and the absence of agricultural value chains that protect smallholder farmers from exploitation.

Women's Empowerment Still Lags Behind

Participants -- especially women's groups -- raised concerns about economic exclusion, limited access to credit, and the absence of targeted interventions for rural women. Liberia's persistent gender inequality remains an obstacle despite decades of global and national advocacy.

Cllr. Domah pointed to cooperative farming models and women-led savings groups as proven strategies to unlock low-interest loans through government and donor-supported financing schemes.

The session ended with a strong call from community members for urgent investment in health, education, and vocational institutions in Grand Cape Mount County.

NIMD's Domah praised the gathering as a model for democratic practice:

"What we saw here today is what Liberia needs -- sustained citizen participation that holds leaders accountable and strengthens governance."

He revealed plans to scale similar engagements across other counties as part of NIMD's national accountability agenda.

The Sinje forum underscored a longstanding reality: Liberians are eager for a governance culture where leaders consult, account, and deliver. For years, opacity in budgeting, limited constituency engagement, and a tradition of unfulfilled promises have weakened public trust in the political system.

Initiatives like NIMD's, while not a panacea, represent steps toward reshaping this dynamic -- giving citizens a voice, compelling lawmakers to justify decisions, and promoting a governance model rooted in transparency rather than patronage.

As Liberia approaches the 2026 fiscal year, citizens in Garwular District have sent a clear message: accountability must not be seasonal -- it must be constant, visible, and driven by the priorities of the people.