Liberia: Taptapsend Deepens Presence in Liberia

Global mobile remittance platform TapTapSend has officially deepened its presence in Liberia as part of efforts to strengthen diaspora remittance flows and promote fast, secure, and affordable money transfers into the country. The expansion comes alongside the signing of popular Liberian Afrobeat star Jonathan Lee Pratt, widely known as JZyNo, as the brand's newest ambassador.

Speaking at a media engagement in Monrovia, Falone Shimba, Launcher and Head of Growth for Liberia at TapTapSend, described the occasion as historic for both the company and Liberia. "Today marks a really special day for TapTapSend in Liberia because it's the time we are really connecting not only with Liberians abroad, but also with Liberians at home. It's my first time being in Liberia, and for TapTapSend to host an event here is a first," Shimba said.

She extended appreciation to the media, influencers, and content creators for their presence, noting, "I want to first thank all the media and press for coming. I really appreciate it. Thanks also to our content creators and influencers who came today. It was very important for me for them to be here."

Shimba emphasized that TapTapSend was established specifically to serve the Liberian diaspora, many of whom depend heavily on remittances to support families and communities back home. "At TapTapSend, we usually support initiatives within communities abroad, whether in the UK, the US, or across Europe, so people can use the TapTapSend app to send money back home. Liberians have really relied on money coming from abroad," she said.

She disclosed that more than US$800 million is sent annually from the diaspora to Liberia, making remittances the single largest external source of funding for the country. "We're talking about more than 800 million dollars being sent from the diaspora to Liberia every year. That makes the diaspora the first source of funds in the country. So we cannot take that lightly," she explained.

According to Shimba, TapTapSend provides fast, affordable, and round-the-clock money transfer services, particularly during emergencies. "With TapTapSend, people can send money at midnight, 1 a.m., 2 p.m., at any time, and it comes in just a few minutes. That's very important when it's about school fees, healthcare emergencies, or family needs," she said. She added that transaction fees remain among the lowest in the sector, stressing, "From most countries, the fee is just about half a dollar. That's why many people prefer our app."

Shimba revealed that early feedback from Liberians has been largely positive. "So far, the feedback I get all the time is: 'TapTapSend is cool, the fees are cheaper than the others.' That's what people keep telling me,"She said.

She clarified that the app is strictly designed for diaspora-based users, while Liberians inside the country receive funds directly into their MTN Mobile Money and Orange Money wallets. "Liberians in the country cannot send money using the app, but they can receive money through our partners like MTN and Orange. That's why it's important for people here to know that when they want money from abroad, TapTapSend is one of the easiest ways to receive it."

She also confirmed that the company does not yet support bank transfers in Liberia but disclosed that this option is under consideration. "For now, transfers in Liberia go to mobile money only. Other countries already have bank transfers, and Liberia is something we are working toward," she noted.

Addressing security concerns, Shimba assured the public that TapTapSend operates under strict international regulatory and compliance standards. "We work with the Central Bank and the telecom companies. We also have a full compliance team dedicated to security and regulation. This is a very secure app that people can trust," she stated.

She further clarified that TapTapSend does not operate physical offices in Liberia since its primary users are diaspora clients. "Our customers are the people abroad who use the app on their phones. If there's an issue on the mobile money side in Liberia, recipients will contact their mobile network provider," she explained.

Responding to questions about possible Africa-to-Africa money transfers, Shimba explained that the company's focus remains on Western diaspora remittances. "Our mission at TapTapSend is to move capital from the Western world to Africa. That is our priority. Africa-to-Africa transfers are not part of our focus right now," she said.

The highlight of the event was the unveiling of JZyNo as a TapTapSend Brand Ambassador, a move Shimba described as strategic and symbolic. "JZyNo embodies what it means to rise from Liberia, connect to the world, and still carry the culture proudly. He represents thousands of young Liberians who are global, creative, ambitious, and still deeply connected to home," she said.

In his acceptance remarks, JZyNo expressed excitement over the partnership. "This is actually my first endorsement deal. And to be honest, TapTapSend is great for business and a real game changer for sending money from outside to Liberia. I believe they have a lot to offer the Liberian people, and I'm here to work with them," he said.

He also encouraged Liberians abroad to utilize the platform. "We all know how important it is to send love and support back home. TapTapSend has made it very easy, reliable, fast, and secure. If you're in Europe, America, Australia, Asia, anywhere outside Africa, download the app today and send love back home," JZyNo urged.

TapTapSend officially launched in Liberia in late 2023, allowing users abroad to send money directly to mobile wallets through MTN and Orange. The company reaffirmed that its long-term vision is to continue driving diaspora investment, strengthening financial inclusion, and making cross-border remittances faster and more affordable for Liberians at home.