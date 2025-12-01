Ghana Immigration Service Interdicts Six Officers Over Viral Misconduct Video

The Ghana Immigration Service (GIS) has interdicted six of its officers for gross misconduct following the circulation of a viral video on social media in which the officers were seen verbally confronting a superior officer.

The superior officer, identified as a Deputy Commissioner of Immigration (DCOI), was travelling as a passenger in a commercial vehicle when the incident occurred.

In a statement issued in Accra by the Public Affairs Department of GIS, the incident took place on November 25, 2025, at the Offinso In-land Checkpoint in the Ashanti Region, where the officers were on duty. The behaviour captured in the video -- marked by verbal confrontation, lack of civility, and open disrespect toward a superior -- falls far below the standards expected of service personnel.

The GIS statement emphasized that such conduct is unacceptable, particularly given the service's continuous focus on professionalism, decorum, and proper handling of travellers.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

Related Articles

"Their actions constitute a clear breach of the Ghana Immigration Service Code of Conduct and cannot be tolerated. The Comptroller-General of Immigration (CGI) has reiterated that professionalism, respect for authority, and integrity remain core values of the service. Any conduct that undermines these values will be met with swift and decisive action," the statement said.

Management has initiated investigations, and appropriate measures will be taken in accordance with the Ghana Immigration Service Regulations, 2016 (L.I. 2245). The service apologized for any inconvenience or embarrassment caused to the public and reaffirmed its commitment to maintaining the highest standards of discipline, professionalism, and accountability. Further updates will be provided upon conclusion of the investigations.

BY TIMES REPORTER

🔗 Follow Ghanaian Times WhatsApp Channel today. https://whatsapp.com/channel/0029VbAjG7g3gvWajUAEX12Q

🌍 Trusted News. Real Stories. Anytime, Anywhere.

✅ Join our WhatsApp Channel now! https://whatsapp.com/channel/0029VbAjG7g3gvWajUAEX12Q