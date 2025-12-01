Gambia Is Not Immune to Misuse of Antibiotics - WHO Officer

The Emergency Preparedness and Response officer at the World Health Orgainsation Country office has disclosed that The Gambia like other countries is not immune to the misuse and overuse of antibiotics, acknowledging that Antimicrobial Resistance is responsible for at least 1.27 million deaths annually, and associated with nearly 5 million deaths every year.

Momodou Barrow was speaking on Thursday as The Gambia joined the global community to commemorate Antimicrobial Resistance Week at a ceremony held at Central Medical Store.

Thus, he reminded that every inappropriate prescription and self-medication accelerates resistance, noting that the consequences are severe and common infections become harder and impossible to treat by our medical system.

"Surgeries and cancer care become riskier and health costs soar. The good news is that we can act now."

Thus, he called on all stakeholders, health professionals, policy makers and the public in general to use antibiotics responsibly and only when prescribed by a medical professional.

He pointed out that the misuse of antibiotics put lives at risk and undermines the country's ability to treat common infections.

"So, in this regard no one person can do it alone. We have to come together, strengthen coordination in this area, support the plans that we have to combat this menace together. We can stop Antimicrobial Resistance and protect the health of our populations and future generations".

He also gave a statistical figure of the menace pointing out that 'if no action is taken'- projections showed that AMR could cause 10 million deaths annually by 2050.

"In Africa, the burden is even heavier."

He observed that over 1.5 million deaths are associated with AMR surpassing deaths from HIV, AIDS and malaria combined, noting that this menace poses a serious threat and public health concern.

