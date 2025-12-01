Nigeria: Insecurity - Aisha Yesufu Asks Nass to Summon Tinubu

The Co-convener of the #BringBackOurGirls Movement, Aisha Yesufu, has urged the National Assembly to summon President Bola Tinubu to a joint session to explain what his administration is doing to protect Nigerians amid escalating insecurity across the country.

Yesufu made the call on Monday in an open letter addressed to federal lawmakers, where she also urged urgent legislative action to strengthen security agencies and address the underlying drivers of insecurity.

She also criticised the legislature for what she described as its passive response to the worsening situation, insisting that lawmakers must "wake up to their responsibilities" and act in the interest of the citizens.

Reacting to the spate of attacks nationwide, the human rights activist said, "We will not be silenced or intimidated. We will continue to demand accountability and good governance."

She lamented that Nigerians were being "hunted like animals, abducted or killed in their places of worship, schools, on the roads, farms, markets, and even in their homes, where they ought to be safest," stressing that "nowhere and no one is safe in the country."

According to Yesufu, lawmakers have failed to stand with the people they represent. "With all of this happening, the National Assembly members have not deemed it fit to raise their collective voices for the people who sent them. Instead, they have raised their voices in defending the executive they should be holding accountable."

She further expressed disappointment in the parliament's performance, saying, "As a citizen of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, I am dismayed and disappointed by the National Assembly's failure to fulfil its constitutional duties."

The activist noted that the National Assembly, as the highest legislative arm of government, should be the voice of the people, "but it has become a rubber-stamp Assembly, complicit in the country's descent into chaos."