Nigeria: Governor Otti Visits Kanu in Sokoto

Abia State Governor, Alex Otti, on Sunday visited the detained leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu, at the Sokoto Correctional Centre, assuring that efforts to secure his release were still ongoing.

Otti was joined on the visit by Kanu's younger brother, Emmanuel Kanu; the Abia State Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice, Ikechukwu Uwanna (SAN); and his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Ferdinand Ekeoma.

Some officials of the Sokoto State Government were also in attendance.

In a statement issued after the visit, Ekeoma said the governor encouraged Kanu to remain strong, noting that engagements he initiated more than two years ago had been intensified.

He quoted Otti as expressing optimism that the matter would be resolved "administratively," adding that he believed Kanu would soon regain his freedom.

The governor also informed Kanu that the Sultan of Sokoto, Alh Muhammad Sa'ad Abubakar, had shown support for a peaceful resolution.

Otti joked that the Sultan had remarked that Kanu was now his "subject" and would be turbaned, an exchange that reportedly drew laughter from the IPOB leader.

Kanu, described as being in high spirits, thanked Otti for the visit, expressing pride in the ongoing development efforts in Abia State and urged the governor to continue prioritising good governance.