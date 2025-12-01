Nigeria: Kogi West Senator Condemns Ejiba Church Abduction, Demands Unconditional Release of Victims

The lawmaker representing Kogi West Senatorial District, Senator Sunday Karimi, has called on the Federal Government and all sub-national authorities to work towards the unconditional release of worshippers abducted during a Sunday attack on a C&S Church branch in Ejiba, Yagba West Local Government Area of Kogi State.

In a statement issued to newsmen in Lokoja, Senator Karimi, while condemning the attack, urged Nigerians to join in prayer for the victims.

Gunmen had stormed the church during its regular Sunday service, abducting the pastor, his wife, and an unspecified number of worshippers.

While describing the assault as an attempt by criminals masquerading as bandits to create panic and distract President Bola Tinubu's administration, Karimi said the President has already directed security agencies to take swift measures for the safe return of the abductees.

He added that despite recent attacks in Kogi West, the quest for good governance and representation will not be deterred.

The lawmaker urged the families of the abducted victims to remain calm, assuring that government efforts to reunite them safely were underway.

Karimi also sympathised with the victims' families and reiterated the government's commitment to securing their release.

He called on constituents to remain vigilant and share any information that could curb the rising tide of kidnapping and other crimes in the district and across Nigeria.

"Kogi West has always been a peaceful constituency where people go about their businesses without fear of insecurity, and that glory will be restored," he said.

He commended security agencies and President Tinubu's administration for their dedication to fighting insecurity and repositioning the nation's economy.

Meanwhile, the Kogi State Government has also assured that every security measure is being taken to ensure the release of all the abducted persons, saying the State will never be a breeding ground for criminal elements.

Giving an update on the incident, the State's Commissioner of Information and Communication, Kingsley Femi Fanwo, said the joint security operatives in the state were doing everything to secure unconditional release of the abductees.