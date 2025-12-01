Liberia: Natty B. Davis Re-Elected As LCC President

Monrovia — The Liberia Chamber of Commerce (LCC) has overwhelmingly re-elected Mr. O. Natty B. Davis as President for a second term, following what stakeholders described as one of the most peaceful and historic ballots in the Chamber's recent history.

The elections were conducted on Thursday during the Chamber's 2025 Annual General Assembly, with most candidates winning unopposed on white ballots, a sign members say reflects confidence in the current leadership.

In his acceptance remarks, President Davis expressed gratitude for the renewed mandate and used the moment to reflect on the Chamber's achievements over the past two years, while laying out an ambitious vision for the next phase of private sector transformation in Liberia.

"I am humbled by the opportunity to address you today as the current President of the Liberia Chamber of Commerce, and as a candidate seeking a second term," Davis said. "My experience across both the private and public sectors continues to give me a unique perspective in leading the Chamber."

Davis revisited a key theme from his 2024 induction speech, titled "The Right Policy Response," which emphasized the need for deliberate, well-resourced policy actions supported by strong governance, functional institutions, and predictable regulatory environments.

Such conditions, he noted, remain essential for business competitiveness and long-term economic growth.

Davis credited his predecessor, now Attorney General Cllr. Oswald N. Tweh, for laying the foundation through the Chamber's three-year strategic plan, which aligns closely with the Government of Liberia's ARREST Agenda for Inclusive Development (AAID).

That national plan positions the private sector as the engine of growth capable of generating jobs and increasing prosperity for Liberians.

Key Achievements under Davis' Leadership

Presenting his two-year report, Davis outlined several flagship accomplishments delivered under his administration:

Strengthening institutional capacity of the Chamber

Implementing and promoting regional trade protocols

Empowering women and youth participation in trade

Expanding the Chamber's revenue base

He also highlighted progress made on key national and regional economic integration efforts, including:

Establishing a credible national arbitration system

Advancing implementation of the African Continental Free Trade Agreement (AfCFTA)

Supporting the creation of the National Standards Authority with necessary budget backing

Fortifying the LCC Secretariat for better service delivery

Enhancing public-private engagement with ministries such as Justice, Labor, Commerce, LRA, Immigration, and the Liberia National Police

"The work with the Ministry of Finance and Development Planning remains ongoing," Davis added, signaling continued collaboration on fiscal reforms affecting businesses.

Business Community Hails Davis' Re-Election

Sheik Jalloh, President of the Paynesville Business Association, described the election as "free, fair, and historic," noting that most candidates were re-elected unopposed.

"That tells you they had a good success story," Jalloh said. "The president has won a second term because he has worked, he has connected the Chamber to international institutions, and we believe he will deliver even more in the next four years."

Jalloh expressed optimism over Davis' plans to deepen global ties, noting ongoing efforts to establish linkages with the Chambers of Commerce in China and Brussels.

He also urged the new leadership to intensify membership mobilization.

"You cannot lead from the office alone," he said. "We want to see Liberian entrepreneurs united and actively participating in the Chamber. That's how we'll achieve real progress."

Representing Labor Minister Cllr. Cooper Kruah, Assistant Minister Stanley D. Barh commended the Chamber and congratulated President Davis and his team.

He underscored the critical role of the LCC in the tripartite labor framework, which brings together the Ministry of Labor, the Liberia Chamber of Commerce, and the Liberia Labor Congress.

"The sector faces many challenges, some very difficult, some less so," Barh said. "But they can all be solved if we meet regularly, build trust, and continue the collaboration."

He assured the Chamber of the government's commitment to strengthening employer-worker relations and improving labor conditions across the country.

Looking Ahead

With a renewed four-year mandate, Davis pledged to expand the Chamber's influence, strengthen its policy advocacy role, and ensure greater participation of Liberian-owned businesses.

"We have a responsibility to support national development while creating opportunities for the private sector to thrive," he said. "With unity, commitment, and collaboration, our next chapter will be even stronger.