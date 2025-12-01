Liberia: LRA Champions Open Govt Practices With FOI Training

The Liberia Revenue Authority (LRA), in partnership with the Independent Information Commission (IIC), has reaffirmed its commitment to transparency, accountability, and citizen empowerment by launching a one-day Freedom of Information (FOI) Awareness, Compliance, and Records Management Training.

The program brought together more than 30 participants from the LRA, IIC, and the media in what organizers described as a timely and essential step toward promoting open government practices in Liberia.

Delivering special remarks on behalf of the LRA, Commissioner General James Dorbor Jallah highlighted the constitutional and statutory underpinnings of public access to information.

"Article 15(c) of our Constitution is very clear--there must be no limitation on the public's right to be informed about the government and its functionaries," Jallah said. "The FOI Act of 2010 reinforces this right and mandates public institutions to proactively disclose and properly manage information under their care."

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

Jallah outlined several initiatives the LRA has implemented to make information more accessible to the public. These include consistently updated public bulletin boards, daily informational content on internal television screens, an active and frequently updated website, and a real-time Revenue Dashboard that allows anyone to see revenue collected "down to the exact dollar and second."

"This level of openness reflects the LRA's belief that public information rightfully belongs to the public," he said, noting that the institution's social media platforms are critical tools for proactive disclosure and engagement with taxpayers.

In a historic first for the agency, the LRA expanded its media partnership in 2025, training nearly 100 journalists across Bomi, Gbarpolu, Grand Cape Mount, Montserrado, and Margibi counties. Hon. Jallah disclosed that more than US$35,000 was invested in strengthening journalists' understanding of tax issues, with the goal of transforming them into "tax ambassadors."

"We intend to scale this initiative to all 15 counties by 2026, training at least 500 journalists nationwide," he said. "It is the people's right to know, and the media remains one of the most effective channels for ensuring that right is realized."

While reaffirming the LRA's strong FOI commitment, Hon. Jallah also clarified the legal limits imposed by the Liberia Revenue Code. Certain taxpayer information is strictly protected and cannot be disclosed without a court order.

"It is not about what we want; it is about what the law says," he emphasized. "FOI requests that fall under protected areas cannot be granted--not out of unwillingness, but because the law forbids it."

Jallah explained that transparency builds trust, trust strengthens voluntary compliance, and compliance ultimately improves revenue performance, benefiting all Liberians through better public services.

The training also highlighted the LRA's journey toward FOI excellence. Mr. Danicius Kaihenneh Sengbeh, LRA's Manager of Communication, Media & Public Affairs, recalled the institution's first major FOI engagement in March 2016 when the IIC requested the appointment of an FOI Officer. Sengbeh was designated to serve, marking a pivotal moment in the LRA's transparency efforts.

Shortly after, the Liberia Media Center submitted what remains the largest FOI request in LRA history, demanding contracts, leases, staffing records, and other operational documents.

"Many questions were raised: 'Why such a broad request? Should everything be released? Shouldn't the requester first show tax compliance?' But the answer was clear: the law imposes no such requirement," Sengbeh said.

After reviewing the FOI provisions, the LRA leadership complied fully, delivering all documents within 16 days--an act Sengbeh described as "a defining moment" in cementing a culture of transparency at the agency.

Since then, the LRA has consistently documented and responded to FOI requests and media inquiries, earning recognition from the Independent Information Commission as one of the better-performing ministries, agencies, and commissions in Liberia.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia Media By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Sengbeh, who was part of the national advocacy team pushing for the passage of the FOI Act, described the training as crucial for reinforcing the institution's culture of openness and improving records management practices across all departments.

"The FOI Act is more than a law; it is a governance tool," Sengbeh said. "It strengthens public confidence and improves service delivery."

Both speakers encouraged participants to engage actively, ask questions, and share experiences during the training session.

"Let us use this opportunity to ensure that the LRA continues to lead by example in openness and integrity," Commissioner General Jallah concluded.

Through initiatives like the FOI Awareness, Compliance, and Records Management Training, the LRA continues to position itself as one of Liberia's most transparent public institutions. The agency's dedication to proactive disclosure, public engagement, and compliance with the law demonstrates a commitment to open governance that other public institutions can emulate.