Nigeria: Festival Turns Tragic As Youth Killed in Ebonyi Community Clash

A traditional festival in Amangbala, Ohaisu community of Afikpo Local Government Area, Ebonyi State, turned bloody in the early hours of Monday after a young man, identified simply as Peter, was stabbed to death during a violent confrontation.

The incident occurred around 1 a.m. inside the Ogo Amaokwu-Amangbala chamber, where youths were preparing costumes for the revered Iko Ohaisu festival.

According to community sources, trouble began when the suspect, identified as Daniel, arrived at the chamber and demanded a ₦1,000 levy from those present, claiming he and his associates had cleaned the facility. Witnesses said the confrontation escalated when Peter told him he had no money.

A member of the community, Oyim Chukwuemeka, said the suspect attacked Peter with a broken bottle, inflicting deep cuts before fleeing the scene. The victim was immediately rushed to Maranatha Hospital but was confirmed dead on arrival due to excessive blood loss.

Enraged youths later apprehended the suspect and handed him over to security operatives.

The killing threw the community into tension, dampening the festival atmosphere as police took control of the area and arrested several persons connected to the incident.

The Police Public Relations Officer of the Ebonyi State Command, DSP Joshua Ukandu, confirmed the incident, saying, "The matter has been reported to the command and the suspect is in our custody."