Nigeria: Ribadu Visits Kontagora, Assures Parents of Safe Return of Abducted St. Mary's Catholic School Students

1 December 2025
Vanguard (Lagos)
By Wole Mosadomi

National Security Adviser (NSA), Malam Nuhu Ribadu, on Monday visited Kontagora, Niger State, to assess the situation surrounding the recent abduction of students and staff of St. Mary's Catholic School, Papiri, in Agwara Local Government Area.

Ribadu, who was accompanied by the Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Mr. Bernard Dodo, and the Director of State Security (DSS), held a closed-door meeting with the school proprietor, Most Reverend Bulus Dauwa Yohanna, and the Principal, Mrs. Cecilia Gwan. Both officials presented updates and official reports on the incident to the NSA.

Ribadu also met with some parents of the abducted students at St. Michael's Cathedral, Kontagora, where he assured them that the victims would soon be safely rescued.

Over 200 pupils, students, and staff of the school remain in captivity more than a week after the mass abduction, with their exact location still unknown.

