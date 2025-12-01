Nigeria: Police Bust Migrant Hideout in Nasarawa, Arrest 39 Suspects Heading for Undisclosed Operation

The Nasarawa State Police Command has arrested 39 irregular migrants from Mali, allegedly recruited for an undisclosed mission, following a raid in Mararaba, Karu Local Government Area.

Commissioner of Police, CP Shettima Mohammed Jauro, disclosed this on Monday in Lafia, stating that the operation was carried out after credible intelligence indicated the presence of foreign nationals who spoke only French and Arabic at Orange Market, Mararaba.

He said he immediately deployed the Divisional Police Officer of Mararaba "A" Division to the location. Preliminary investigations revealed that a Malian national, Abdullahi Berter, allegedly lured the victims under the guise of securing job opportunities for them in France. They were transported illegally from Mali and detained in a bungalow at Orange Market, where they were allegedly instructed to recruit more people for an undisclosed operation.

Police arrested 32 men and seven women--all Malians except one person from Ivory Coast. The prime suspect is currently at large, and a manhunt has been launched to track him and other members of the syndicate. The victims are to be handed over to the Nigeria Immigration Service for further investigation and appropriate action.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

In a separate development, the command arrested a suspected kidnapper, Abubakar Adamu, at about 1:00 p.m. in Kertyo village, Obi Local Government Area. Acting on credible intelligence, officers apprehended Adamu, who was found in possession of firearms. A subsequent search at his Ruga in Adudu led to the recovery of an AK-47 rifle, two magazines, and 11 rounds of live 7.62x39mm ammunition.

CP Shettima assured that the suspect will be charged to court upon completion of the investigation, warning that criminal activities will not be tolerated in the state.