Nigeria: 'In Mushin, We Don't Give Up' - Revisiting Bisi Alimi's 2024 Interview On 20 Years of Living With HIV

On World AIDS Day 2024, Nigerian-born rights advocate Bisi Alimi sat down with Vanguardlive to reflect on a milestone many once thought impossible: two decades of living with HIV. A year later, his words still echo with urgency, courage, and the stubborn hope that has defined his journey.

Today--December 1, 2025--we revisit that powerful conversation.

A Diagnosis That Reshaped a Life

Bisi was 29 when a doctor looked him in the eye and confirmed what he already feared. "HIV." Just three letters--yet heavy enough to alter the course of a life forever.

In the early 2000s, the stigma around HIV in Nigeria was harsh, unforgiving, and often deadly. But even in the darkest moments, Bisi refused to disappear.

"At first it felt like the world had collapsed. But slowly I realised I could either hide or fight. And fighting meant telling my story."

That choice--to speak up--would later establish him as one of Africa's most outspoken advocates for public health, equality, and dignity for people living with HIV.

During the interview, Bisi reflected on his Lagos roots, especially Mushin, a community known for its hustle, its noise, and its relentless resilience.

"Growing up in Mushin shaped me. Over there, survival is a language. We don't give up."

He explained that thriving with HIV isn't only about access to medication--it's also about community protection, stigma reduction, and the emotional strength to face each day.

In Mushin, he said, people understand struggle. And they understand fighting back.

This year's World AIDS Day theme is "Overcoming disruption, transforming the AIDS response". The theme speaks directly to what many countries, including Nigeria, are facing now: decreased global funding, disruptions to HIV prevention and treatment services, and the need to re-imagine health responses with stronger community engagement, equity, and resilience. For Nigeria, this theme resonates deeply.

Earlier this year, the nation joined the global fight against HIV stigma and discrimination when it formally became part of a global partnership to eliminate HIV-related stigma.

Even in 2025, stigma remains one of the biggest killers--not the virus itself. Bisi lamented in 2024 how silence and shame often push people away from testing, treatment, or even basic support.

"HIV is not a death sentence. Stigma is. The moment we treat people with compassion, everything changes."

He urged Nigerians to normalise conversations around HIV the same way we discuss malaria, diabetes, or hypertension.

Looking back on his journey, Bisi's words were firm, unpolished, and deeply human.

"I'm alive today because I got treatment, because I refused to hide, and because I chose hope. Anyone living with HIV can live fully. That's the truth."

As the world marks another World AIDS Day, the lesson from his 2024 interview remains timeless: courage is contagious, silence is deadly, and hope--when nurtured--can outlive fear.