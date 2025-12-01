Liberia: China Outlines New Five-Year Development Plan, Promises Broader Opportunities for Liberia

- The People's Republic of China says Liberia stands to gain significantly from Beijing's new long-term development agenda, as China prepares to roll out its 15th Five-Year Plan and implements outcomes of the 20th CPC Central Committee's Fourth Plenary Session.

Speaking at a major press briefing in Monrovia over the weekend, Chinese Ambassador to Liberia YIN Chengwu said China's next development cycle will provide "certainty, stability and shared opportunity" for partner countries, including Liberia.

He said China's Five-Year Plans have long guided the country's transformation "from an impoverished agrarian society to the world's largest manufacturing powerhouse and second-largest economy."

China's New Blueprint for Global Growth

The ambassador described the 15th Five-Year Plan as "another comprehensive mobilization" to advance Chinese modernization while reinforcing Beijing's commitment to global cooperation and economic openness.

"It sends a clear message that China remains unwavering in managing its own affairs well, expanding high-level opening up and sharing development experience and opportunities with the world," Ambassador Yin said. "Just as China can succeed, Liberia and other developing countries can succeed as well."

He noted that China's economic output is projected to reach nearly 140 trillion yuan by the end of the year, with China contributing roughly 30 percent of global economic growth annually.

Ambassador Yin pointed to China's "institutional advantages, mega-market demand, comprehensive industrial system and highly skilled workforce" as drivers that will continue fueling worldwide economic momentum.

Expanding Trade, Investment and Belt and Road Cooperation

The envoy said China will further widen its economic opening during the new plan period, strengthening trade, boosting two-way investment and deepening Belt and Road cooperation.

China has been the world's largest goods trader for eight consecutive years and a major global player in services trade. Yin said China's total imports of goods and services are expected to surpass US$15 trillion during the 14th Five-Year Plan period. He also noted that Chinese overseas investments have generated more than US$300 billion in tax revenue for host countries while supporting industrialization and job creation.

For Liberia, Yin highlighted China's recent decision to grant zero-tariff treatment for 100 percent of Liberian export tariff lines -- a measure he said has already increased rubber exports to China. He added that the two countries have signed an Agreement on Economic and Technical Cooperation to support mutually selected development projects.

He encouraged Liberian exporters to tap into major Chinese trade platforms such as the China-Africa Economic and Trade Expo in Changsha and the Canton Fair to expand market visibility.

"China will continue to advance shared openness to benefit China, Africa and the entire world," he said.

Shared Modernization and Strengthened Global South Cooperation

Ambassador Yin said China's development model will continue to create opportunities for Global South nations, including Liberia. The 15th Five-Year Plan, he added, includes commitments to expand cooperation with developing countries, strengthen South-South solidarity and scale up development assistance.

"China and Liberia are both developing countries and members of the Global South," he said. "China has been continuously expanding its assistance and cooperation outcomes with Liberia."

He reaffirmed Beijing's commitment to aligning its new development plan with Liberia's ARREST Agenda for Inclusive Development, as well as fully delivering outcomes from the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation (FOCAC).

Yin said China remains focused on strengthening the China-Liberia strategic partnership through infrastructure support, economic cooperation, trade, agriculture, education and human-capacity development.