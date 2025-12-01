Liberia: Creative Sector Missing From $1.2b Budget, Rep. Benson Decries Omission

- Montserrado County District 17 Representative Bernard Blue Benson Jr. has criticized the Draft National Budget for Fiscal Year 2026 for completely omitting Liberia's creative industries, despite the spending plan reaching a record US$1.2 billion.

The Executive Branch recently submitted the draft budget to the Legislature, which is now reviewing allocations across key sectors including health, education, infrastructure, and security. However, Rep. Benson noted that the exclusion of the arts and entertainment sector highlights a persistent failure to acknowledge a rapidly growing part of Liberia's economy.

"Politicians Benefit from Creatives but Exclude Them"

During deliberations on the Preliminary Revenue Report presented by the House Committee on Ways, Means, and Finance, Benson voiced disappointment that artists -- including musicians, comedians, filmmakers, and other creatives -- are often marginalized once elections are over.

"It is disheartening that the creative industries continue to be left behind," Benson said. "Politicians rely on them during elections, yet when it is time to share the national cake, they are forgotten. This budget is supposed to work for every Liberian."

He stressed that Liberia's cultural ecosystem is more than entertainment, describing it as an emerging economic engine capable of creating jobs, shaping national identity and providing meaningful opportunities for young people.

A Growing Industry Still Searching for Recognition

Liberia's creative sector has grown significantly in recent years, fueled by expansion in music, film, fashion, comedy, and digital arts. The industry has become a vital platform for youth expression and a boost to the country's international reputation. However, government support remains limited, and creatives often operate without adequate funding or policy support.

Benson argued that meaningful investment in the sector would not only diversify the economy but also unlock new revenue streams.

"The creative industry has the potential to contribute significantly to our GDP," he said. "It is time we put money where the talent is."

The lawmaker urged his colleagues to revisit the draft budget and ensure that the creative sector is included in Liberia's development priorities.

"I want this body to rethink its position," he said. "Let us ensure the creative sector is captured in the FY2026 budget. This is not about entertainment alone, it is about national progress."