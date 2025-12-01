Liberia: UL 105th Graduating Class Inducts New Leadership, Johnson Pledges 'Humility, Accountability, Unity'

- The 105th graduating class of the University of Liberia's Graduate School and Professional Studies has inaugurated its new leadership, with President Prince N. Johnson vowing to steer the class with "humility, accountability, and unity" as they prepare to enter the professional world.

Johnson, who now heads all prospective graduate students of the 105th class, framed the moment as a milestone shaped by academic struggle, resilience, and collective determination.

In his inaugural address, Johnson said the ceremony symbolized more than a transition of leadership--it reflected years of hard work, personal sacrifice, and the guiding hands of family and faculty.

"We stand here not by luck, but by the grace of God Almighty, the support of our families, the dedication of our faculty, and the determination within each of us," he said.

He pledged to lead with humility and foster unity among graduates. "I will work tirelessly to ensure that the class remains bonded, purposeful, and forward-looking," Johnson added.

He reminded his colleagues that while their academic chapter is closing, a new one--defined by service, integrity, and national contribution--begins. "Liberia needs graduates who are not only educated, but who are principled; not only skilled, but also compassionate."

Johnson extended appreciation to the University of Liberia administration and faculty for molding students into leaders and critical thinkers.

"The university has not only taught us to pass exams; it has taught us to think, to question, to lead, and to serve," he said.

He also thanked government officials and dignitaries present, noting their roles in strengthening Liberia's educational and national development sectors. "Your presence serves as a reminder that education is a national investment."

The class president urged his peers to rise above challenges and commit to meaningful change.

"The true measure of our education is not the degree we receive, but the impact we make," he said, offering gratitude to families, friends, and supporters who guided them along the way.

New Leadership Team Installed

Those inducted alongside Johnson include:

· Josephus Marwolo, Vice President for Administration

· Samuel Sayka, Vice President for Operations

· Matthew Fannayon, Secretary General

· Randy W. Doe, Financial Secretary

· Leela N. Ballah Kpaka, Treasurer

UL Administration Commends Outgoing, Incoming Leaders

Representing UL President Dr. Layli Maparyah, Dr. Anthony A. Kanneh, Academic Coordinator of the School of Graduate Studies and Research, praised the outgoing team for its service and commitment.

"You have left an indelible mark on the community. You have set a high bar for service," Dr. Kanneh said.

He reminded the new leadership that students are the heartbeat of the university. "Leadership is about more than a title or position; it is a promise-- to serve, to listen deeply, and to advocate for the needs and aspirations of your peers."

Dr. Kanneh urged the new leaders to embrace curiosity, build partnerships, and pursue innovative solutions in an increasingly complex world.

He called on them to defend the university's core values, including inclusivity and respect, while expanding opportunities for all students.

"We are stewards of a powerful promise: to provide access to quality higher education that will transform lives and ignite possibilities," he said.

Dr. Kanneh concluded by reaffirming that Johnson and his team were chosen for their "courage, vision, and integrity."