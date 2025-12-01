Liberia: Govt Puts Over 225 Volunteer Teachers in Nimba On Payroll

1 December 2025
The Liberian Investigator (Monrovia)
By S. Kannay Ziamo | the Liberian Investigator

- The Liberian government has placed more than 225 volunteer teachers in Nimba County on the national payroll, formalizing years of unpaid service and signaling a major boost to the county's education workforce.

The teachers--many of whom have taught for years without compensation--will now receive monthly salaries through the Ministry of Education. Local officials say the move is expected to improve teacher retention, strengthen classroom instruction, and provide stability for educators who have long served out of dedication rather than financial support.

Nimba County Education Officer Francis G. Leagay, speaking on behalf of Education Minister Dr. Jarso Marley at the ceremony in Sanniquillie, described the transition from volunteer status to full employment as a "remarkable achievement" for both the ministry and the Nimba County School System (NCSS).

"This development brings renewed hope and motivation to our dedicated teachers and reaffirms our commitment to delivering quality education across the country," Leagay said.

He added that integrating the volunteers into the payroll is part of wider reform efforts aimed at addressing structural gaps that have hindered teaching and learning in the county. Leagay noted that the teachers will be assigned and reassigned across the country in the coming weeks to meet staffing needs.

While celebrating the milestone, Leagay acknowledged that many volunteer teachers still remain in classrooms across Nimba. He assured stakeholders that the county's education authorities will continue to push for additional support and advocate for the remaining volunteers.

He called for cooperation from citizens, community leaders, and local stakeholders, urging them to keep politics out of education. "We must work together to meet the needs of both teachers and students," he said.

The Ministry of Education's latest action is seen as a significant step toward professionalizing Liberia's teaching force--especially in rural counties, where volunteerism continues to fill critical staffing gaps.

