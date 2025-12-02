Rwanda: Is Davido Considering Additional Show After BK Arena Sellout?

Afrobeats superstar Davido is reportedly exploring the possibility of staging an additional concert in Kigali this coming weekend, The New Times understands.

The development comes after the Grammy-nominated singer sold out his December 5 concert at BK Arena barely a week before showtime.

The Kigali concert is part of his "5IVE Alive" world tour, celebrating his fifth studio album 5IVE, released in April 2025. The show will also feature performances from Rwanda's own Juno Kizigenza, Ariel Wayz, Kid From Kigali, and Kitoko, who will be performing in Kigali for the first time since relocating to the UK more than a decade ago.

Ticket demand surged throughout the week until the system showed a complete sellout on Friday, November 28. Davido was informed shortly after and took to X to express excitement - and hint at a second show - posting on, "Rwanda sold out!! Day 2 ??"

While the artist has signaled interest, it remains unclear whether formal discussions have taken place between Davido's management, the promoter, and BK Arena officials.

Sources indicate that no agreement has been reached yet, though neither side has ruled out the possibility of hosting Davido for an additional show after Friday's confirmed performance.

The "5IVE Alive" tour arrives in Kigali after a successful North American leg and a major homecoming concert in Nigeria scheduled for later this month.

Davido's 2025 run has included a landmark performance at London's Tottenham Hotspur Stadium alongside 50 Cent and Mary J. Blige, and multiple sold-out shows in the U.S. with rising Nigerian stars Victony and Morravey.

He remains one of Africa's most decorated artists, boasting MTV Awards, BET Awards, Soul Train Awards, The Headies, and more.