Nigeria: Governor Adeleke Resigns From PDP

Osun State Governor, Senator Ademola Adeleke, has resigned his membership of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Spokesperson to the Governor, Mallam Olawale Rasheed, disclosed in statement late Monday night, that his principal resigned from the party since November 4th, 2025.

Adeleke's resignation letter was addressed to the PDP Chairman for Ward 2, Sagba Abogunde of Ede North Local government, Osun State.

He attributed his resignation to the ongoing crisis within the national leadership of the PDP.

"Due to the current crisis within the national leadership of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), I hereby resign my membership of the PDP with immediate effect."

Governor Adeleke thanked the Party for the opportunities given to him to serve as Senator representing Osun West and as governor of Osun State under the Peoples Democratic Party".

LEADERSHIP reports that the political base of the first term Osun State governor has been a subject of discussion following the controversy surrounding the legal standing of his party.

There have been unofficial reports that Governor Adeleke may have pitched his political tent with the Accord party as the 2026 governorship election in Osun State draws near amid the internal crisis rocking the main opposition party' in the country.