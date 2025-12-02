Nigeria: Nigerien Troops Entered Nigeria to Fetch Water, Says DHQ

The Defence Headquarters (DHQ) has said the convoy of Nigerien troops that entered Mazanya village in Jibia local government area of Katsina State only crossed border to fetch water.

The Nigerien troops entered Mazanya village on Saturday, November 29, 2025, at approximately 1500 hours, a development that heightened tension in the border community.

However, a statement by the Director, Defence Media Operations, Major General Michael Onoja, on Monday, said a convoy consisting of four gun trucks and one Toyota Jeep carrying Nigerien military officers and soldiers entered Mazanya community to fetch water, a routine activity historically conducted by troops from the neighbouring Niger Republic.

He noted that the unusually large size of the convoy raised concern among local vigilante members in the community, who mistakenly perceived the movement as a potential hostile advance.

"This misunderstanding led to the vigilantes opening fire on the Nigerien troops," he said.

Maj.-Gen. Onoja said following dialogue between Nigerian security authorities and the Nigerien commander on the ground, the Nigerien troops proceeded to fetch the required water as intended and returned to their side of the border without further incident.

"The commander emphasised the importance of prior liaison and communication before any future cross-border water-fetching missions, particularly when such missions involve large troop formations or official visits by senior commanders.

"The Nigerien commander acknowledged the concerns and agreed to adhere to improved communication procedures moving forward," he added.

He stated further that the Armed Forces of Nigeria in line with its commitment to maintain peaceful and cooperative relations with neighboring countries, "the DHQ directed the initiation of a Joint Border Security Meeting, which convened on the morning of 1 December 2025. The meeting was aimed at consolidating liaison arrangements between Nigerian and Nigerien security forces and preventing similar occurrences in the future."

According him, the Defence Headquarters further reaffirmed its commitment to promoting peaceful coexistence, mutual respect, and seamless coordination with the Republic of Niger.

"Nigeria and Niger share long-standing cultural, economic, and security ties, and both nations continue to collaborate closely in addressing common challenges such as terrorism, smuggling, illegal migration, and other transborder threats," he said.

The DHQ, therefore, assured the public that lessons drawn from the incident were being taken seriously and that concrete measures were already underway to ensure that such misunderstandings do not recur.

"The Armed Forces of Nigeria urge residents of Mazanya, Jibia LGA, and other border communities to remain calm but vigilant while going on about their lawful activities. The situation is fully under control, and both Nigerian and Nigerien authorities have reaffirmed their commitment to ensuring the safety of civilians living along the border," the statement added.