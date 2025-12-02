Nigeria: Defence Minister, Badaru, Resigns, Tinubu Considers Ex-CDS, Christopher Musa As Likely Replacement

The Minister of Defence, Badaru Abubakar, last night, amid growing insecurity, resigned from his position, citing health grounds.

There are, however, strong indications that the erstwhile Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), Gen. Christopher Musa, might take over from him.

Speculations were rife last night that Musa, who was relieved of his appointment as CDS by President Bola Tinubu, might replace Badaru, after his (Musa's) meeting with the president.

Special Adviser to the President on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, confirmed the resignation of Badaru, saying it was on health grounds.

"Nigeria's Defence Minister, Alhaji Mohammed Badaru Abubakar, has resigned his appointment, with immediate effect. In a letter dated December 1, sent to President Bola Tinubu, Abubakar said he was quitting on health grounds.

"President Tinubu has accepted the resignation and thanked Abubakar for his services to the nation. President Tinubu will likely inform the Senate of Badaru's successor later this week," Onanuga said in the statement.

Badaru Abubakar, 63, was a two-term governor of Jigawa State from 2015 to 2023. He was appointed minister on August 21, 2023, by Tinubu, the statement added.

Onanuga stated that Badaru's resignation came amid Tinubu's declaration of a national security emergency, with plans to elaborate on its scope in due course.

Musa was appointed as the 18th Chief of Defence Staff of Nigeria on June 23, 2023. During his tenure, he was widely credited with leading major restructuring and modernisation efforts in the military.

As theatre commander before becoming CDS, he led operations against insurgents in the North-east under Operation Hadin Kai.

He also emphasised civil-military cooperation, believing in integrating humanitarian and development initiatives with security operations.

On October 24, 2025, the president announced a major reshuffle of the country's military leadership.

Under this shake-up, Musa was removed from his position as the CDS and was replaced by Gen. Olufemi Oluyede.