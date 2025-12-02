Gambia: Finance Minister Presides Over GRA State-of-the-Art Domestic Tax Office in Soma

The minister for Finance and Economic Affairs, Seedy Keita has hailed the leadership of Gambia Revenue Authority (GRA) for the successful completion of the construction of the state-of-the-art Domestic Tax Office in Jarra Soma, Lower River Region (LRR).

Presiding over the inauguration of LRR Tax Office, Finance Minister Keita said the event was not only about commissioning a modem public facility but also reaffirming the government's steadfastness and commitment to strengthening the foundation of domestic revenue mobilisation and enhancing service delivery across all regions in The Gambia.

According to him, the new office is a testament of the championship of GRA leadership to a collective effort designed to modernise tax administration, improve fiscal governance and ensure that essential public services are accessible to every citizen regardless of where they live. "It's an investment in efficiency, transparency and accountability; and a clear signal that the government of The Gambia remains committed to decentralizing key services to serve business; households and communities," he said.

Hon. Keita noted that a robust domestic revenue system is indispensable to national development. "It is through domestic revenue that the government finances critical public investment including education; health services; security; food system and infrastructure."

According to him, in recent years under the transformational leadership of the Commissioner General Yankuba Darboe, GRA repositioned to a champion powerhouse of not only revenue mobilisation but also foresight for growth.

"We at the Ministry of Finance and Economic Affairs and His Excellency President Adama Barrow will accompany the GRA in its reform agenda. As a government; we remain committed to providing GRA with the necessary policy support; digital infrastructure and operational resources required to sustain the momentum of ongoing reforms. Strengthening domestic revenue performance is a cornerstone of our fiscal consolidation programme of our debt sustainability agenda and our broader objective is to build a resilient and inclusive economy under the national development plan 2023-2027."

Speaking at the ceremony, director of technical service at GAMWORKS, said the project reflects the continued commitment of the government of The Gambia to strengthen public service delivery across regions. She said GAMWORKS was entrusted through a delegated management contract from the Gambia Revenue Authority to deliver a modern and functional GRA facility that meets the operational needs of the institution and supports efficient tax administration in the LRR.

She said through a competitive procurement process, the contract was awarded to AK construction company for a total of GMD15.53 million and work commenced on 18th August 2022 and was successfully completed and handed over 30th September 2024.

Regional Police Commissioner Mustapha Ndong, said that the creation of this state-of-the-art building was a necessity and very timely.

