Nigeria: Alleged Defamation - Court Grants FG's Request to Shift Akpoti-Uduaghan's Trial to February 23

Abuja — Justice Chizoba Oji of the High Court of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Maitama, Abuja, on Monday, adjourned trial of Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan till February 23, 2026.

The judge adjourned the alleged criminal trial, following a request by the prosecution.

Senator Akpoti-Uduaghan, who represents the people of Kogi Central Senatorial District at the National Assembly, is being prosecuted by the office of the Attorney General of the Federation (AGF), on charges bordering on criminal defamation against Senate President Godswill Akpabio and former Governor of Kogi State, Yahaya Bello.

When the matter came up on Monday, the defendant's lawyer, Ehiogie West-Idahosa (SAN), who announced his appearance, drew the court's attention to the absence of the prosecution.

Responding, Justice Oji informed the defendant's counsel that the court received a letter from the prosecution, requesting an adjournment to a date next year.

She subsequently presented the letter to West-Idahosa, who said he was not served with the letter, adding that the letter was registered and filed on Monday morning.

While pointing out that the prosecution's request for adjournment was not brought to the notice of the defence 48 hours before the court's sitting as required by law, West-Idahosa urged the court to proceed with the business of the day, because the defendant was in court and the application for adjournment was incompetent.

The defendant's lawyer reminded the court that the business for the day was the hearing of the defendant's preliminary objection.

Responding, Justice Oji, who agreed that the application for adjournment did not meet the required threshold, however said she was mindful to grant it in the interest of justice.

Justice Oji also declined to proceed with the hearing of the defendant's preliminary objection and subsequently adjourned till February 23, 2026.

The Kogi senator, who was accompanied to court on Monday by her husband, Emmanuel Uduaghan, is being prosecuted over her claim that Akpabio and Bello planed to kill her.

In her preliminary objection, Akpoti-Uduaghan is querying the decision of the office of the AGF to file two similar charges against her at the same time.

But, in its counter affidavit filed against the preliminary objection, the prosecution has faulted the claim by Akpoti-Uduaghan that the charges filed before the High Court of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) and the Federal High Court in Abuja amounted to an abuse of court process.