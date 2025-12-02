Nigeria Now Receiving Support From U.S., UK, France, Others in Fight Against Terrorists - Ribadu

Minna — National Security Adviser NSA Malam Nuhu Ribadu has revealed that Nigeria is now receiving international support in its fight against insurgents and terrorists that are waging war on the country.

Ribadu named some of the countries lending support to Nigeria as the United States of America, France and Britain.

Speaking when he led a federal government delegation to pay a sympathy visit to the Catholic Bishop of Kontagora Diocese, The Very Reverend Bulus Dauwa Yohanna and parents of students of St. Mary Catholic Nursery Primary/Secondary School in Agwara local government area of Niger state on Monday, Ribadu said the country will overcome the insurgents.

"Many good people from all over the world are coming to support us, including the United States of America. We appreciate everyone especially the European countries like France, United Kingdom and a couple of others".

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

He added that "the whole world is coming together to stop and defeat this evil which has been going on in Nigeria for two decades."

Malam Ribadu declared that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu was distressed and disturbed by the kidnap of the children and some of their teachers resulting in canceling some of his official engagements to attend to the problem.

"Mr. President said I should thank you, Bishop Yohanna for your understanding and patience and for giving us the right information and by standing by for us. We are one," he said.

He assured that the school will survive and the children will return safely because "we will provide security in that axis".

"You will see our reactions and responses now. One thing I know is that evil people will always be around but this thing they have done is what will change Nigeria for good", Ribadu said.

"Enough is enough, we will not relent in our efforts, we are all under attack, let us not allow bad people to divide us, let us not allow evil to get into us," he counseled.

Mallam Ribadu then assured that "the children are where they are and will come back safely. God is with them and God is with us. Evil will never win. They are going to come back, I give you the assurance."

In his remarks, Bishop Yohanna thanked President Tinubu and the National Security Adviser for coming to give hope to the parents before presenting copies of a report to the NSA after which they went into a closed-door meeting that lasted for about 30 minutes.

The Principal of the school, Reverend Sister Felicia Gyang, and a representative of the parents, Mr. Luka Iliya, narrated how the incident happened and their current states of mind.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Nigeria Governance Legal Affairs By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The national security adviser was accompanied on the visit by the Minister of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Alleviation, Dr. Bernard Doro, the Director General of the Department of State Services (DSS), Oluwatosin Ajayi, and Chairman of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Northern Nigeria, Rev. Joseph Hayab.