Nigeria: Enugu Receives 2 Drones, 10 Vehicles, Others to Fight Insecurity

Enugu State Government has received two long-range drones, 10 Hilux vehicles, 40 motorbikes, 400 bulletproof vests and 400 helmets from Enugu State Security Trust Fund (ESSTF) to strengthen security in the state.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Gov. Peter Mbah had on Feb. 13, 2024 inaugurated ESSTF to boost the state's fight against crimes and criminality in Enugu.

Presenting the security gadgets at the Government House Enugu on Monday, the Deputy Chairman, ESSTF, Mr Nathaniel Udeh, hailed Mbah for providing security and peace in Enugu through security infrastructure investment.

He said the security trust fund acquired the items through the proceed from fundraising it organised to support the state government's rid Enugu of criminality.

"If you remember, on Feb. 13, 2024 February, you inaugurated the Enugu Security Trust Fund and you gave us some matching orders in terms of things we would like to achieve.

"You also said you would like people to see Enugu as the safest state, to be a place where everybody will be feeling comfortable and security shouldn't be an issue for people to come and invest.

"We had not forgotten that assignment and the proceeds of that have been used to procure some of the things today you will be inaugurating", Udeh said.

In his remarks, Gov. Mbah expressed gratitude to ESSTF for its commitment and dedication to ensure safe and secure Enugu State.

The governor also commended security agencies in Enugu for contributing to the success achieved in securing the state.

"We can confidently say today that violent crimes has been reduced by over 80 per cent in Enugu state and we are not resting because the criminals and these bad elements that we're dealing with are also not resting.

"Security is one sector where you may have scored 90 but for just one breach gets magnified and undermines all the successes you have accomplished."

He said the gadgets received would be adequately deployed for maximum results.

Earlier, the Executive Secretary, ESSTF, Mr Chinedu Anih, explained that the gadgets would improve the use of technology in fighting crime in the state.

"In furthering the strategic objective of using technology to fight crime, we decided to go for drones with the latest technology. The drones can cover every part of Enugu State and beyond with incredible speed," Ani said.

He commended Mbah for his tremendous support during the launch and fund-raising.